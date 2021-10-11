Beautiful today with a very active Tuesday road





Today’s forecast:

The weather will be perfect today with comfortable autumn weather expected during the afternoon and evening! The winds will be windy today, but generally not as strong as what we saw over the weekend. We will see dry and sunny skies across the region with low temperatures around freezing in the mountains and valleys at night. COLORADO Spring: High: 67; Low: 38. Sunny, windy and beautiful with high temperatures during the afternoon. PUEBLO: High: 72; Low: 38. Sunny with perfect weather during the day. Temperatures will be comfortable and winds will blow. CANON CITY: High: 68; Low: 43. Today sunny, dry and windy with good weather in the afternoon. WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 32. Fresh breath today with sunny skies and dry afternoon conditions. TRICK LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 1930s Cold and windy today with dry skies. STREET: High: 70s; Low: The 40s We will see a wonderful day across the plains with cool and warm conditions of the day. WALSENBURG / TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s Sometimes windy with sunny skies and very comfortable daytime temperatures. MALA: High: 50s; Low: 1930s Breathe up in the wind over mountains with dry skies and cold afternoon temperatures. Extended Outlook:

The weather will become much more active tomorrow with a mix of strong winds, fire hazard, rain and yes, snow! On Tuesday you will see very strong winds from the mountains across the plains with 30 to 50 mph blasts expected along and east of I-25. We will snatch rain and snow over the mountains and valleys with a chance of late day storms in the far eastern plains. Snow will be possible in mountain towns like Woodland Park and La Veta on Tuesday, but accumulations of more than one dust on the grass are not expected. We will see the first frostbite spread Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. A fast moving system could bring a mix of rain and snow Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Snow may fall up to 6,000 meters by early Friday morning, but accumulations are not known at this time. KOAA News5 in your time, broadcasting on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

