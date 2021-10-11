police officer

Cop26 will be the 26th conference of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the parent treaty of the Paris Agreement 2015. More than 120 world leaders are expected to attend, with more than 25,000 delegates from 197 countries , the largest diplomatic event on British soil since World War II.

UNFCCC

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, signed in 1992 at the Rio Earth summit, binds all the nations of the world without a failed coup to avert dangerous climate change. However, it is not specified in detail how to do this.

Kyoto Protocol

The first attempt to transpose the UNFCCC resolution was the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, which set emission reduction targets for each developed country, setting a 5% reduction in global greenhouse gases overall by 2012. Developing countries, including China, were allowed to increase their emissions. But the protocol immediately got into trouble when the US, which signed the treaty under Bill Clinton, could not ratify it due to opposition in Congress. The protocol eventually entered into force without US support, in 2005, but until then was largely irrelevant, so the countries embarked on the long road to a new treaty that would meet the goals of the UNFCCC, eventually resulting in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Visitors chat in front of a giant screen containing information related to the Kyoto protocol at Cop23 in Bonn, Germany. Photo: Patrick Stollarz / AFP / Getty Images

Paris deal

Forged at a historic summit in December 2015, this marked the first time that both developed and developing countries agreed to limit greenhouse gases in order to stay within certain temperature limits. The main goal of the Paris agreement is to limit global warming to 2C above pre-industrial levels, while continuing efforts to stay within the lower and safer threshold of 1.5C. Countries set targets to stay within those boundaries, in the form of nationwide defined contributions (NDCs).

NDCs

Nationally defined contributions are national plans that contain emission reduction targets, typically related to 2030, and some details on how they will be met. They form the heart of the Paris Agreement. In the negotiations that led to the Paris summit, countries were reluctant to accept top-down objectives, such as those included in the Kyoto Protocol, which set a global emission reduction target, then shared the necessary cuts between developed countries. Instead, they elected each government by offering emission reductions that it thought were feasible. However, this resulted in a series of NDCs presented in Paris that would result in catastrophic heating, more than 3C. So the Paris agreement contains a strong mechanism by which every five years the countries have to return to the negotiating table with new commitments, to bring the emissions in line with the overall temperature targets.

1.5C

The Paris Agreement contains two main goals, limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and efforts to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. These temperature targets have their roots in IPCC reports. The fourth IPCC 2007 evaluation report suggested that the world is likely to warm by at least 1.8 degrees Celsius even if measures are taken to limit emissions, and by 4 C if emissions are not controlled. Keeping heat at around 2C was considered the outer boundary of safety, beyond which the impacts of climate change heat waves, droughts, floods, sea level rise, the most severe storms and other extreme weather would become catastrophic and irreversible. Several major issuers, including China, argued that 2C was the only realistic limit and choosing a lower target would be economically difficult. However, small island states noted science showing that they are more likely to be flooded, from rising sea levels and storms, to warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius. The conflict was eventually resolved by the compromise of two goals in Paris. A further IPCC report in 2018 found extreme weather and severe impacts also from a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius, so for Cop26 the British hosts made keeping 1.5C alive the main goal of the conference.

The 1.5 degree slogan was designed at the Eiffel Tower for Cop21 in 2015. Photo: Francois Mori / AP

Zero net

This basically means reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible and then compensating for any remaining irreversible emissions, for example, from industrial processes emitting carbon dioxide, or sectors such as aviation where alternative technologies are not available promoting carbon sinks, such as forests. The concept has been attacked by activists who argue that some companies and governments are using zero net as fig leaves assuming they can offset emissions instead of reducing them.

Padding

Within the UNFCCC context, mitigation always means reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

adaptation

(Sometimes also known as elasticity.) The world is already warming by 1.1-1.2C above pre-industrial levels, and some of the effects of actual heat are irreversible, so even if we manage to drastically reduce emissions, we will need still adapt to the effects of more extreme weather. Infrastructure, including transport, telecommunications networks, housing and rural areas will need to be adapted and protected, for example by building railways less prone to heat deviation or less likely to melt, and by building houses that will not to heat up.

Flippers

Hoesung Lee, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, at Cop25 in Madrid in 2019. Photo: Juan Carlos Lucas / NurPhoto / Getty Images

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The body of the world’s leading climate scientists, first summoned by the UN and the World Meteorological Organization in 1988, has produced five comprehensive assessment reports, each raising with certainty and reinforcing the message that the climate crisis caused by human actions that increase levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are accelerating. The latest IPCC report, the sixth, is through publication: the first part, on the physical science of climate change, came out in August, giving the harshest warning so far of the disaster we face. It was discovered that the crisis of claim was unequivocally the result of human action, it was the introduction of changes in the train that in some cases were already irreversible and that some of those changes were unparalleled in hundreds of thousands of years. The IPCC has been criticized for giving a very conservative view of climate science.

methane

A powerful greenhouse gas, which can block heat in the atmosphere about 80 times more effectively than carbon dioxide. As carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for about a century after it is released, methane degrades into carbon dioxide in a few decades. It comes from the flow of fossil fuel infrastructure, such as oil wells and shale gas wells, and from livestock and other agriculture.

SLCPs

Short-term climate pollutants. These are compounds such as methane, hydrofluorocarbons and soot. They degrade or fall out of the atmosphere faster than carbon dioxide, but while they are active they can play a major role in warming the atmosphere, so actions to reduce them can buy humanity some time to reduce. warm up faster. For example, methane blocks heat about 80 times more effectively than CO2, and moving to reduce it drastically can reduce heat by up to 0.2C according to some estimates. Soot stains white snow and ice, and dark surfaces absorb more heat, in a reaction loop. Hydrofluorocarbons are substitutes for ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons, but they have a high heat potential, with some capable of capturing more than 11,000 times more heat than CO2.

Livestock accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions. Photo: Damien Meyer / AFP / Getty Images

Carbon offset

Carbon dioxide has the same impact on climate no matter where it is emitted and what the source is, so if one ton of carbon dioxide can be absorbed by the atmosphere in one part of the world, it must cancel out one ton of gas emitted in another. So, in theory, companies, governments and individuals can reverse the impact of some of their emissions by investing in projects that reduce or preserve carbon forest conservation and planting trees are among them, but carbon credits are also given to projects that reduce fossil fuels in other ways, such as wind farms, solar stoves or better farming methods. The practice has been controversial.

Article 6

A screen displays real-time information about carbon emissions trading in Wuhan, China, in July. Photo: Xinhua / Rex / Shutterstock

One of the key areas yet to be resolved in Cop26 is Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which provides for the use of carbon markets. Countries are segregated for plans: there are concerns that some carbon credits are just hot air because they do not result in genuine emission reductions; and concerns that under some proposals carbon loans could be double-counted. Some activists have called for Article 6 and carbon markets to be removed altogether. Brazil and other forested nations have the most interest in Article 6, but disagreements over the issue have overshadowed the recent police, in Madrid in 2019, and the UK will be anxious to avoid a repeat.

Climate finance

Developing countries were promised, at the Copenhagen Cop in 2009, that they would receive at least $ 100 billion a year from climate financing by 2020, from public and private sector sources, to help them reduce emissions. greenhouse gases and withstand the effects of extreme weather. With This promise not fulfilled: OECD estimates, published in September, showed that climate financing in 2019 amounted to about $ 80 billion, much less than the target.