EU near end of road on Northern Ireland protocol | Brexit

The EU is nearing the end of the road with the UK over the Northern Ireland protocol, accusing Brexit minister David Frost of trying to undermine serious efforts to resolve the issue, the Irish foreign minister said.

Simon Coveney said he had spoken with Lord Frosts counterpart Maro Efovi, European Commission Vice President, on Sunday. They agreed that a point would come when the EU would say: enough, we can no longer compromise, Coveney said.

Coveney tweeted on Saturday evening asking if the UK really wanted an agreed way forward or a further breakdown of relations.

Speaking to RTs Morning Ireland, he said it was undiplomatic to question Britain’s motivation in a Twitter brawl, but added that it was a bit rich with Frost being just as accusing, given that the Brexit minister had informed media that the EU proposals to be revealed on Wednesday will not meet the requirements of the UK.

Rising tensions before negotiations on the protocol began have raised fears that the talks are doomed, with the potential for a trade war next year.

The negotiating strategy that Lord Frost has adopted so far this year, effectively, is to wait for the EU to come up with compromise proposals; to bank those compromise proposals; say they are not enough and ask for more, Coveney said. This is the same pattern over and over again.

The problem with this is that it can work in the short term, in terms of making compromises from the EU, but at a point in time when the EU means enough, we can no longer compromise without fundamentally damaging the functioning of the protocol. in the context of the integrity of the EU single market. And I think they were very close to that point.

He said the UK’s dismissals were even more serious this week, given the generous response and comprehensive practical proposals the EU was bringing forward.

Coveney said efov had worked hard to try to accept these compromise proposals agreed by the EU after hearing from business leaders and politicians in Northern Ireland.

The EU is trying to resolve these issues and the UK is rejecting the solutions before they are published, the Irish foreign minister said.

1. I prefer not to negotiate with twitter, but since then @simoncoveney has started the process … … the issue of governance and EJD is not new. We set out our concerns three months ago in our July 21 Command Document. The problem is that very few people seem to have heard. https://t.co/Y7DDdgu0pC – David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 9, 2021

He acknowledged that the UK had previously sought to change the role of the European Court of Justice, but, accusing Frost of shifting the gateposts, said it was not the red line issue that Frost was now claiming to be.

To do so now would be to distract from the positivity that could have been created this week, and instead of creating a positive momentum and partnership, the British government is deciding to do the opposite, undermining that package before it is published, Coveney said. .

On Saturday, Frost claimed that the EU had failed to recognize the seriousness of its efforts to resolve the issues in Northern Ireland.

We raised our concerns three months ago in our July 21 letter of command. The problem is that very few people seem to have heard, he said.

Coveneys’ remarks came as the British government spared the defense of the protocol at the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal on Tuesday. An appeal by trade unionists against a high court ruling that the protocol was legal was postponed to Monday after October 31st.