International
EU near end of road on Northern Ireland protocol | Brexit
The EU is nearing the end of the road with the UK over the Northern Ireland protocol, accusing Brexit minister David Frost of trying to undermine serious efforts to resolve the issue, the Irish foreign minister said.
Simon Coveney said he had spoken with Lord Frosts counterpart Maro Efovi, European Commission Vice President, on Sunday. They agreed that a point would come when the EU would say: enough, we can no longer compromise, Coveney said.
Coveney tweeted on Saturday evening asking if the UK really wanted an agreed way forward or a further breakdown of relations.
Speaking to RTs Morning Ireland, he said it was undiplomatic to question Britain’s motivation in a Twitter brawl, but added that it was a bit rich with Frost being just as accusing, given that the Brexit minister had informed media that the EU proposals to be revealed on Wednesday will not meet the requirements of the UK.
Rising tensions before negotiations on the protocol began have raised fears that the talks are doomed, with the potential for a trade war next year.
The negotiating strategy that Lord Frost has adopted so far this year, effectively, is to wait for the EU to come up with compromise proposals; to bank those compromise proposals; say they are not enough and ask for more, Coveney said. This is the same pattern over and over again.
The problem with this is that it can work in the short term, in terms of making compromises from the EU, but at a point in time when the EU means enough, we can no longer compromise without fundamentally damaging the functioning of the protocol. in the context of the integrity of the EU single market. And I think they were very close to that point.
He said the UK’s dismissals were even more serious this week, given the generous response and comprehensive practical proposals the EU was bringing forward.
Coveney said efov had worked hard to try to accept these compromise proposals agreed by the EU after hearing from business leaders and politicians in Northern Ireland.
The EU is trying to resolve these issues and the UK is rejecting the solutions before they are published, the Irish foreign minister said.
He acknowledged that the UK had previously sought to change the role of the European Court of Justice, but, accusing Frost of shifting the gateposts, said it was not the red line issue that Frost was now claiming to be.
To do so now would be to distract from the positivity that could have been created this week, and instead of creating a positive momentum and partnership, the British government is deciding to do the opposite, undermining that package before it is published, Coveney said. .
On Saturday, Frost claimed that the EU had failed to recognize the seriousness of its efforts to resolve the issues in Northern Ireland.
We raised our concerns three months ago in our July 21 letter of command. The problem is that very few people seem to have heard, he said.
Coveneys’ remarks came as the British government spared the defense of the protocol at the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal on Tuesday. An appeal by trade unionists against a high court ruling that the protocol was legal was postponed to Monday after October 31st.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/oct/11/eu-close-to-the-end-of-the-road-over-northern-ireland-protocol
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]