New Zealand doctors and teachers soon to be vaccinatedExBulletin

Dean Purcell / AP WELLINGTON, New Zealand Most New Zealand healthcare workers and teachers will soon be required to legally be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government announced on Monday. A new mandate obliges doctors, pharmacists, community nurses and many other healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated by December. Teachers and other education staff should be fully vaccinated by January. COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said many in those professions had already taken their blows, but they could leave nothing to chance, especially because those people deal with sick patients and young children who have not yet have been approved for the vaccine itself. “It’s not an easy decision, but we need people working with vulnerable communities who have not yet been vaccinated to take this extra step,” Hipkins said. New Zealand already requires many people working at the border to be vaccinated. The announcement comes as New Zealand battles an outbreak of the highly transmitted delta variant in its largest city, Auckland. Initial responses from groups representing affected workers were in favor of the mandate. “Given the speed with which the delta is spreading across our country, this is a bold but necessary call,” said Dr Samantha Murton, president of the Royal College of General Practitioners of New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that Auckland will remain closed for at least another week, while the nearby Waikato and Northland regions could emerge from the blockade on Thursday unless a significant spread of the virus is found in those countries. Auckland has been in closure for nearly two months since the blast was discovered. Thirty-five new local cases were found in the city on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the blast to just over 1,600. Last week Ardern admitted that the virus was in New Zealand to stay and would not be completely hidden from measures including blocking and tracking contacts, which had managed to eliminate previous outbreaks. Ardern is urging people to be vaccinated as a step towards reopening the nation. This coming weekend, the government is planning a “Super Saturday” vaccination, similar to Election Day, when vaccination centers will be open all day and in the evening. About 68% of New Zealanders have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 47% are fully vaccinated. Among those aged 12 and over, the figures rise to 82% and 57%, respectively. The government on Monday also announced an advanced purchase deal for 60,000 courses of a new pill from drugmaker Merck, pending approval by New Zealand regulators. The pill, molnupiravir, would be the first to treat COVID-19, if approved by regulators including the US Food and Drug Administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/11/1044976228/new-zealands-doctors-and-teachers-must-soon-be-vaccinated

