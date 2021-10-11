Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as Austrian chancellor after Sebastian Kurz resigns amid corruption probe





Former Foreign Minister Schallenberg was sworn in by President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. Schallenberg, 52, is a career diplomat and a close ally of the former chancellor.

Kurz will continue to lead the center-right Austrian People’s Party (VP) and remain a member of the Austrian parliament.

A chancellor’s spokesman told CNN on Sunday that Kurz “enjoys the full support of the popular party”.

Opposition politicians say this means Kurz will remain effective at the helm of the country, but with a figure with Schallenberg, who is relatively young in both politics and the VP party.

Pamela Rendi-Wagner, leader of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SP), said Kurz would remain a very influential figure. On Saturday, Kurz announced he was stepping down from his position, days after his office was raided by Austrian prosecutors investigating him and members of his team on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust. The 35-year-old is under investigation for allegations that government money was used to provide positive coverage in a daily newspaper, Austrian prosecutors announced on Wednesday. Kurz said the corruption allegations against him were “false” and denied that he had used government money for political purposes, but said: “I want to make room to guarantee stability.” Opposition parties had threatened to bring a no-confidence motion against Kurz to parliament on Tuesday. Over the weekend, Van der Bellen said confidence in Austria’s political system had been “hit hard” and that it was now up to politicians to repair the damage through “serious and focused work”, according to public service broadcaster ORF. ‘Manipulated’ results Kurz is under investigation along with nine other individuals and three organizations, according to a statement from the Austrian Attorney General’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA). The raids took place in several places – including two government ministries – last Wednesday as part of the investigation, according to the prosecutor. “Between 2016 and at least 2018, budget funds from the finance ministry were used to fund exclusively party-motivated, sometimes manipulated, opinion polls conducted by an opinion polling company in the interest of a political party and its top management.” stated in the WKStA Me statement “The results of the survey were published (without being advertised) in the editorial section of an Austrian daily newspaper and other media belonging to the same group,” the statement said, adding that “the alleged payments were made in exchange for Media Company » The Austrian media have identified the daily newspaper involved in this case as the sterreich daily table-format (Austria). The newspaper has denied the allegations and denied any wrongdoing in numerous works published this week. Kurz led the VP in government in 2017, in coalition with the far-right Free Party, turning the 2015 refugee influx into a ballot box winner. He came to power just as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s control of neighboring Germany seemed to be weakening. He seemed eager to dismantle at least some of its hospitable approaches to immigrants and take the continent on a tougher path, despite regularly insisting on its support for the European project. He and his government lost a no-confidence vote in May 2019, following a corruption scandal sparked by a secretly filmed video of his vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache. But they returned to power after winning the September general election of the same year.

CNN’s Kara Fox, Martin Goillandeau and Niamh Kennedy contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/11/europe/alexander-schallenberg-austria-new-chancellor-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos