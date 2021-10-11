Sydney reopens after more than 100 days in blockage





SYDNEY, Australia With excitement and caution, Sydney emerged from the blockade on Monday after more than 100 days of reduced existence by Delta. It was Freedom Day, with rules. Across the state of New South Wales, Sydney home, up to 10 vaccinated people could gather at home, with the number rising to 100 for weddings and 500 for outdoor events. Bars and restaurants also opened with masked masks inside when people did not eat or drink. But with more than 70 percent of the adult population of states fully vaccinated, the first sips of normalcy were more than enough to celebrate. People can call it whatever day they want to call it, said Dominic Perrottet, the state prime minister, who accidentally sprayed himself with beer as he knocked on a barrel to commemorate the occasion. I just think it’s a great day for the people of our state based on the effort and sacrifice everyone has made.

For a country that was the capital of the Covid zero strategy to completely eliminate the virus, it was a troubling metamorphosis. When the outbreak began in June, Australia lacked emergency and vaccine supplies. New cases erupted at 1,500 a day. Now, after months of public compliance, the number of cases has dropped to about 500 every day, and many epidemiologists believe the country is on track to fully vaccinate 90 percent of its population, if not more. Given the promising numbers, Mr Perrottet has rapidly accelerated his departure from restrictions. He recently granted an exemption that will allow 10,000 vaccinated fans to take part in the equestrian race at Sydneys The Everest. He has also pushed for the reopening of international travel as early as next month. Progress is still uneven. Some regional communities have much lower vaccination rates. Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, is still closed, with case numbers flying at around 1,500 a day. And in Western Australia, which has enjoyed life without Covid for most pandemics, only about half of adults are fully vaccinated, meaning Sydney residents may be able to get to New York before visiting Perth due to state border restrictions. But travel is just one of the joys that people look forward to experiencing. The salons were familiar with the opening at 12:01 a.m., at the time they were allowed. Gyms also suddenly came back to life early in the morning, and even the most routine activities seemed welcome. Alexis Phitidis, owner of a mattress store in East Sydney, texted suppliers and friends when he had just a minute to reopen. Inside, half a dozen customers lay on mattresses to try what they wanted to buy.

Busy but busy, but calm, said Mr. Phitidis. People are just grateful for the opportunity, everyone was grateful for the opportunity to get involved. A customer suddenly passed in a hurry. He offered three words that captured the mood: It’s wonderful.

