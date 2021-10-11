Tropical-Pacific Weather National news from the Associated Press

Tropical-Pacific Weather for Monday, October 11, 2021

Eastern Pacific:

Tropical Depression 16-E is expected to become Tropical Storm Pamela later today

The 16-E tropical depression formed early Sunday morning several hundred miles off the southwest coast of Mexico. In the late hours of the morning, Pacific Day Time, the depression settled 290 miles in

south south of Manzanillo, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The 16-E Tropical Depression was moving west to northwest at 18 mph and is projected to remain on the northwest coast via

Sunday night.

Enhanced infrared satellite images focused on Tropical Depression 16 show that the system is better organized. Winds taken from satellites indicate a well-defined, very typical wind field

of an evolving tropical cyclone. This development of clouds will continue today and Tropical Depression 16 should become Tropical Storm Pamela later today as it moves through an environment of

low wind shear, unstable humid air and over very warm water. These ideal conditions should allow Tropical Storm Pamela to intensify further and this system is expected to become a

hurricane since Tuesday morning of this coming week.

Tropical Depression 16 is moving west-northwest around the southern periphery of a large high-pressure area located to the north. A strong high-level system will shift to the Pacific

Northwest and southeast drop inside the west coast of the United States early next week causing the western part of the high-pressure zone to erode. This erosion of the east-southeast direction

the winds will allow the upper level winds of that upper level system to approach to turn the direction of flow to more of the southwest. This will cause what should become Hurricane Pamela to move to a

further north, then further northeast early next week. This sharp turn in the runway forecast will make Pamela approach the west coast of Mexico by Wednesday and has a good chance

this tropical cyclone will fall to earth like a hurricane between Mazatlan and Culiacan, Mexico sometime later Wednesday or Wednesday evening. All residents and interests along or near the coast and

the inland areas of the southern Mexican state of Sinaloa should closely monitor the development and movement of this emerging tropical cyclone.

A very dangerous storm and harmful winds will start affecting the coastal parts of western Mexico until Wednesday morning. Deep tropical humidity from Pamela will lead to heavy rainfall

life-threatening floods and higher landslides, as well as storms and damaging winds mainly over parts of the southern and central parts of the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

This deep moisture is expected to retreat north and then northeast into parts of western and central Mexico, and eventually to Texas by the end of next week. All residents and interests

along the southwest and west coast of Mexico, including the Mexican states of Colima, Jalisco, Nayar, southern Sinaloa, and the southern tip of Baja California should be closely monitored

storm over the next few days.

The rest of the Eastern Pacific and the entire Central Pacific remains without any additional organized tropical features and future tropical development is not expected in these areas through

at the end of next week.

Western Pacific:

Very active Western Pacific

As of Sunday evening, EDT, Lionrock has lost wind intensity over northern Vietnam and is now a residual low-pressure area.

Also, Severe Tropical Storm Compass, designated by the Japan Meteorological Agency and also known as the Maring in the Philippines, is crashing into the Philippine Sea and approaching north

Philippine island, Luzon. As the storm progresses eastward, it is expected to gain some wind intensity as it trains toward the northern Philippines or Taiwan. The compass is expected to remain one

severe tropical storm and stay far enough north of Luzon to avoid devastating wind damage, but isolated felled trees and power lines are possible. The biggest concern is floods

rainfall and heavy rainfall over the northern Luzon which can bring landslides and transport delays. Eventually, Southeast China and northern Vietnam could have impacts as well. However, Compass

will lose wind intensity as it approaches continental Asia and pose the threat of heavy rainfall to Hainan, southern China and Vietnam.

And finally, Tropical Storm Namtheun is in the northeast of the Mariana Islands. This feature is expected to continue to intensify slowly early next week and could become a typhoon northeast of

the Mariana Islands. As a result, this storm is not expected to have any impact on the ground, as most of the guidelines indicate that the next storm will return north to the North Pacific next week as it is

caught by a low pressure trough.

Southern Pacific:

No new information for this time period.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather