Toronto responds to call for food donations as part of Thanksgiving movement, says food bank

The Toronto Daily Bread Food Bank raised, 30,459 in food as part of Saturday’s Thanksgiving trip, exceeding its goal for the day, and its CEO says Torontonians are responding to the call for help.

But Neil Hetherington says demand is high in the city and is getting bigger. The number of people experiencing food security has increased in the Torontoduring COVID-19 pandemic, doubling from time to time. He said the need is growing as the cost of food rises, inflation rises and incomes remain stagnant.

However, on Saturday, Toronto responded to the call for the food bank pandemic.

“I was thrilled that we achieved the goal we had set. Hundreds of families came and removed the food,” Hetherington said Sunday.

“My general feeling is that this is a wonderful outward expression that Torontonians have that many are going unsafe from food, and this Thanksgiving Day, they want to do something about it.”

For five hours, residents lined up in their vehicles to deliver non-perishable food to the food bank’s Etobicoke distribution center, Volunteers 191 New Toronto St. Louis. downloaded donations in cans and boxes directly from vehicles. The goal was 30,000 pounds of food.

Hetherington said people responded to the food bank’s request to get rid of high-protein items, including tuna, beans and peanut butter.

The Food Bank distributes 60,000 pounds of food every day in Toronto.

A volunteer pulls out a paper bag full of non-perishable food from a car on Saturday. (Black Ram Media)

Hetherington said the Daily Bread Food Bank is continuing to see an increase in the number of customer visits. About 60,000 people went to the food group each month before the pandemic. That number reached a high of 124,500 customer visits in June, he said.

A year before the pandemic swept through Toronto, there were close to 1 million visits to food banks in the city. At the current rate, food bank visits are expected to reach 1.4 million by the end of this year, a number that would be the highest recorded in the city’s history.

“We see the number growing steadily,” Hetherington said. “With the end of eviction moratoriums, with the end of the CRB, I’m worried about what will happen to the number of people who have to turn to food banks.”

The Canadian Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire this month, and the Ontario housing eviction moratorium expired on June 2, 2021. October 23 is the application deadline for the final bi-weekly CRB payment.

Food banks hope to raise 4 284,000 in food from the community through the Thanksgiving movement by October 31st. Donations are being accepted in the fire halls. In addition to donations from the community, the food bank buys food and receives food from farms.

New faces appeared on the food bank during the pandemic

The food bank saw many new faces during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. They include single people, high school students and families.

According to the food bank, customers make an average income of $ 892 a month, less than half the monthly income required to have a basic standard of living. It is said that one in five people in Toronto are food insecure, and nearly one in three visits to food banks are children and young people.

Neil Hetherington, CEO of Daily Bread Food Bank, says of food bank customers: ‘We see the number growing steadily.’ (CBC)

Hetherington said people who go to the food bank include people who may have lost their jobs, or who are unable to survive due to the insecurity of their employment. Fifty percent of food bank users have post-secondary degrees. The difference between those who receive and those who give is income, he added.

“The people who are giving are individuals who basically believe that the right to food should be in force for every single person,” he said.

Hetherington is calling for three things to improve food insecurity in Toronto: affordable housing needs to be built; governments need to talk about securing basic revenues; and people need to lobby for good paths to employment.

Canada has over 61,000 food charities, the report reveals

A new report from Second Harvest, entitled The Invisible Food Network of Canada, found that there were more than 61,000 NGOs providing low-cost or low-cost food to people in need in 2019. In comparison, there were 15,344 stores food in Canada in 2019

In Ontario, there were 21,502 food charities in 2019, compared to 5,368 grocery stores. Second Harvest says the organizations provided food to about 1,878,225 people.

Value Chain Management International, a research firm, did the research.

Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest, says: ‘The bottom line is that people need to be able to get their food from their grocery store because they have enough money in their pocket or wallet or purse to buy the food they need for themselves. and their family. ‘ (Hector Habili)

Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest, said the national number of food charities is staggering. Harvest II describes itself as the largest food rescue organization in Canada and an expert in recovering perishable food. Returned food has been diverted to charities and nonprofits, ensuring people have access to the healthy food they need.

“There are so many charities, charities, non-profits, that are supporting people with low-cost or no-cost food and just don’t know about them. They don’t belong to a big network of any kind. They are smaller, volunteer – “But they are everywhere in the country,” she said.

“And the reason we did this research was really understandable, where they are, so we can design them and make sure we can provide them with as much food as possible. For us, we knew that “There were a lot of charities and not for-profit organizations doing this work, but we were shocked that there were over 61,000 of them.”

Nickel said there are so many food charities because there are so many “great Canadians” who want to help “they see a gap and fill it”, but they also exist because Canada has a lot of social issues.

“The gap between rich and poor continues to grow. We have a lot of unemployment and unemployment. We have an income problem, a housing problem, an affordable day care problem,” she said.

“The bottom line is that people need to be able to get their food from their grocery store because they have enough money in their pocket, wallet or purse to go and buy the food they need for themselves and their family.”