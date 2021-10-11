WHO says climate crisis is ‘the biggest health threat’ facing humanity





“As health professionals and health workers, we recognize our ethical obligation to speak out against this rapidly growing crisis that could be far more catastrophic and more sustained than the Covid-19 pandemic,” the letter said. “Those people and nations that have benefited most from the activities that triggered the climate crisis, particularly the extraction and use of fossil fuels, have a great responsibility to do everything possible to help those who are now most at risk.”

The special report and open letter highlight key climate issues that are already affecting public health, including air pollution from fossil fuel combustion, which is causing climate change; intensification of heat waves, floods and storms that take thousands of lives; sea ​​level rise destroying homes and livelihoods; and extreme weather exacerbates food insecurity and hunger.

“Health protection requires action beyond the health sector, in energy, transport, nature, food systems, finance and more,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in the report’s preface. “The ten recommendations outlined in this report and the action points, sources and case studies that support them provide concrete examples of interventions that, with support, can grow rapidly to protect our health and climate.”

Like the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis has had devastating effects on society and the economy, threatening people’s lives, reducing worker productivity, and disrupting infrastructure and health services. Moreover, the consequences of both crises have exposed the inequalities that have made some communities more vulnerable than others. “Even as they struggle to end the Covid-19 pandemic, health leaders everywhere have sounded the alarm about climate change,” said Maria Neira, director of the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, in a press release. . “It’s time to listen.” The UN’s historic science report released in August concludes that the world is warming at a rate of 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and is now reaching a critical threshold of 1.5 degrees for which world leaders agreed that warming remain below to avoid aggravating impacts. Recommendations in the new WHO special report include prioritizing the most beneficial climate interventions, building climate-sustainable health systems, and promoting sustainable food production, as well as sustainable and sustainable equal design and urban transport. “The recommendations are the result of extensive consultation with health professionals, organizations and stakeholders around the world, and represent a broad consensus statement urging governments to act to address the climate crisis, restore biodiversity and protect health, “wrote Tedros. The report was written “in memory of Ella Kissi-Debrah and all the other children who have suffered and died from air pollution and climate change.” Kissi-Debrah, who died at the age of 9 after an asthma attack, is thought to be the first person in the world whose air pollution is listed as the cause of death in a forensic pathologist’s decision. Kissi-Debrah lived in south-east London, near one of the busiest streets in the UK capital, South Circular. As world leaders prepare for this year ‘s UN climate talks, healthcare leaders are calling on heads of state to expand their international climate commitments to address current public health crises brought on by a world heat and prevent them in the future. “The health arguments for rapid climate action have never been clearer,” Tedros wrote. “I hope this report can guide policymakers and practitioners from across sectors and around the world to implement the necessary transformational changes.”

