Iranian President Rouhani visited the exhibition of nuclear achievements. Credit: The official website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. https://president.ir/en/120598

There is no sign of when nuclear talks with Iran could resume. But after weeks of consultations, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reached an agreement on “way and timeFor UN nuclear inspectors to serve on cameras installed in Iran’s nuclear facilities. This patchwork agreement has kept alive the possibility of finding a complete picture of Iran’s nuclear program and reviving the Iran nuclear deal since Iran cut off inspectors’ access in February. Alsoshte is also the first real sign of cooperative engagement from Iran since President Ebrahim Raisi came to power in August.

The Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the latest experiment in how countries will tolerate access to UN nuclear inspectors. However, it is under tremendous stress from those who believe that military coercion is more effective than denial systems in curbing proliferation. Days after less competitive presidential election in the history of the Islamic Republic, a drone strike on a spinning mill on June 23 damaged IAEA monitoring and surveillance equipment. While the Israeli government did not comment on the attack, Iran’s Centrifuge Technology Company, based in the city of Karaj, was it is said that “In a list of targets that Israel presented to the Trump administration early last year.” Now, Iran has allowed IAEA to serve cameras in any country except Karaj country.

Acts of sabotage are diametrically opposed to the global nuclear verification regime because states must believe that punishment will cease if they respect the agreed framework. Further, failure to revive the nuclear deal may remove the possibility of applying the verification tools gained to other proliferation challenges such as North Korea or the state of the future nuclear threshold. The loss of these techniques would undermine efforts to improve the global non-proliferation regime. As the U.S. experience in leaving Afghanistan becomes clear, accurate intelligence is critical to making informed decisions and avoiding a crisis. Wrong assumptions can have dire consequences.

The evolution of verification: Iraq and the old gold standard. Current nuclear verification protocols are the strongest in history and give priority to non-diversion of nuclear materials over sovereign jurisdiction; however, many of these legal instruments have emerged from the crisis and remain voluntary, not mandatory. For example, the IAEA investigative powers were significantly expanded with the creation of the Additional Protocol in 1997 to ensure that states’ statements are accurate and complete.

This protocol has its origins in the Middle East. After the 1991 Persian Gulf War, the IAEA realized that it could not detect whether the nuclear material used in a civilian nuclear program had been diverted to a covert nuclear weapons program. They were international inspectors stunned to find Iraq’s nuclear program, under Saddam Hussein, could produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon in 12-18 months, instead of the previous forecast of four to five years. This revelation was the impetus to create Additional Protocol Model in May 1997, which significantly increased the IAEA oversight of a comprehensive guarantee agreement.

It took the case of a militarily defeated country to create the conditions for stronger IAEA oversight of a clandestine nuclear program with only one general defense agreement. The previously established code of honor for monitoring international safeguards was shattered by the experience in Iraq. However, the IAEA has no power to enforce safeguards or punish those who do not comply; can only exercise the authority given to it. These restrictions have led some states to act against IAEA guarantees with catastrophic consequences.

Without access to the full range of data that would be available under a rigorous verification regime, the United States used baseless and inaccurate intelligence claims to support its claim that Iraq had revived its nuclear weapons program despite IAEA assessment. The 2003 invasion would prove that Iraq had not, in fact, rebuilt its weapons program.

Sot, 137 states have brought an additional Protocol into force, but for those countries that have not accepted the protocol – such as Argentina, Brazil, Egypt and Saudi Arabia – no one can be sure if their civilian nuclear programs divert materials for the use of weapons. In the case of Iran, the Additional Protocol was implemented in 2015 on an interim basis as described in the Iran nuclear deal and is scheduled to be fully adopted in 2023. It has not been fully implemented since the end of February.

Additions to the Iran nuclear deal. The ongoing review and evolution of the global nuclear order is undoubtedly its greatest success. The adoption of the Comprehensive Guarantee Agreement, the Additional Protocol and the numerous multilateral institutions to protect, limit and monitor all nuclear trade have strengthened confidence in the IAEA assessment. But those mechanisms were not enough to satisfy concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. Despite its politicization in Congress, Iran’s nuclear deal represents the next-generation nuclear verification model to prevent any country from cheating its way to a hasty nuclear weapon.

Specifically, Iran’s nuclear deal limits the amount and level of uranium enrichment, as well as the number and sophistication of centrifuges operating, and limits heavy water production. It also provides continuous monitoring of centrifuges and centrifuge rotor tubes, continuous access to Natanz, monitoring of the production or purchase of any uranium ore concentrate, and enhanced managed access, meaning the IAEA can inspect a suspected violations.

The agreement also introduced two main principles that should be universalized. First, a civilian nuclear program must be commensurate with its energy or related needs. Second, the IAEA has the right to monitor the prohibition of “armament ”activities, which are activities related to the development or purchase of equipment for the development of nuclear weapons. This is the first agreement ever to set out a series of banned arms-related activities and set up a procurement channel to monitor the materials and technologies Iran seeks to acquire, which could be diverted to a secret program. These blocking efforts and verification tools are the most powerful in the world, but extending the timeline for these activities, known as sunset clauses, or implementing them elsewhere will require reviving the nuclear deal and preventing acts. further nuclear sabotage.

These measures, at least until the conclusion of the agreement, will ensure a high degree of confidence that arms-related activity is not happening. They can also be promoted as a model for other countries that want to give confidence to the peaceful nature of their nuclear facilities. Currently, the IAEA is investigating several sites for the presence of nuclear particles of “anthropogenic” origin, meaning materials that have been processed beyond their natural state, but this should not be a sufficient basis for the loss of monitoring altogether. Iran can allay such concerns in the future through voluntary transparency, if it is sincere in its claim that it has halted progress toward nuclear weapons. It is in Iran’s own national interest to assure the world that they do not have a secret nuclear agenda.

Politicization of technical guarantees. Imagine if every country in the world were to be subject to constant monitoring of sensitive nuclear facilities and provide upstream access to the fuel cycle in activities such as mining, grinding and conversion. Such access would significantly reduce the likelihood that materials obtained for allegedly civilian purposes could be dumped into a clandestine program. However, failure to revive the agreement risks passing these additional measures into history.

If Iran’s nuclear program policy is too challenging, then new verification tools will not be useful in resolving a real crisis if someone shows up in Iran or elsewhere. The great gun control theorist and game theory developer Thomas Schelling opened his book Weapons and Impact with the reflection: “One of the lamentable principles of human productivity is that it is easier to destroy than to create.” Let us hope that the innovative verification and monitoring tools of the Iran nuclear deal are not victims of human initiative.