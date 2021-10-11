At Ohio State University, international students make up almost 10% of the school population, coming from continents such as Asia, Europe and South America. And while the COVID-19 pandemic hit census numbers hard in the first year, they have stabilized since then. But a group of students continues to see declining figures.

Ohio State International student Jacob Chang had low expectations when he came to university as a student from Nanjing, Jiangsu, China. He thought he would keep his head down, get his degree and leave.

But over the years, Chang has made good friends and been more involved with the community. And now in his fourth year, he became the first international student to lead the university student government.

However, because of COVID-19, he said that if he were a graduate today, he would not make that leap toward the states.

“It’s really heartbreaking for me to see how the first students are leaving OSU, from this potential of experiences and opportunities they may have here simply because of this pandemic,” he said. It’s a shame, but I can not blame them for that.

The number of international students in the first year of the pandemic has dropped. According to Ohio state registration numbers, from autumn 2019 to autumn 2020, the university lost 15.1% of international students. This falls on the international student population according to the registration numbers of the 15th day of school is about the same.

But for international students from China, it was a different story. From autumn 2019 to autumn 2020, the number of Chinese international students fell 16.8%, almost 1,000 students. This semester, that number continued to decline, with Chinese student enrollment falling 8.2%

For the university, it is costly. Ohio state officials did not release specific figures, but here are the numbers. Just by taking international undergraduate students for example, they pay an average of $ 54,000 for tuition, room and board, and health insurance. This excludes financial aid and scholarships. If you do math with about 800 Chinese international students missing since 2019, the university has lost up to $ 44 million.

Fernando Unzueta, deputy provocateur for global strategies and international affairs at Ohio State, said there are several possible reasons for the decline in international students as a whole, and those from China.

They could not obtain visas, there were travel restrictions either from the US or their home countries, and there was a general climate of insecurity and insecurity in the context of the pandemic, he said.

Unzueta added that other countries, such as Canada or those in Europe, have become more attractive to international students.

But USG president Chang pointed out several other reasons why students may not come to public policy and safety.

Chang is in online group chats with parents and students from China. He said many worry about coming to school in states or sending their children here because of countries’ response to COVID, fears of not being able to return home and fears of anti-Asian hatred.

I have two friends on campus from China who were pulled out by people near the ice rink. “They were just walking down the street,” Chang said. And there are students who report being caught on High Street, being called crowns, or as being micro-aggressive in a group project.

Chang added that he also knows those who have tried to graduate early or simply drop out of high school because of the pandemic. And he said that is despite the fact that they understand that pursuing the state of Ohio is more than just getting a degree.

Experiences is a holistic experience that helps you grow as a person, like Buckeye. And they are choosing to ignore them and give up all that because they do not feel safe here on campus, he said.

Deputy Provost Unzueta said Ohio State will continue to work with their global gateway office in China to recruit students to instill their trust in the university. But he mentioned that the growth of other international students is not bad.

“We do not want to see a drop in international students from any particular country, but we also think that having a more diverse group of students from different countries is beneficial,” he said.

But for Chang, he only hopes the university can work with groups, governments and local agencies to come up with a plan on how to protect international students and provide a more welcoming environment for them.