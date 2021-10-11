International
International Girl Child Day
The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating existing inequalities and disrupting access to vital health and support services. However, it has also accelerated the use of digital health and tools. This provides an opportunity, especially for children and adolescents under 18 who make up about 1 in 3 internet users worldwide.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Special Research Program HRP present some of the ways in which digital health solutions are playing a role in promoting the empowerment of girls and fulfilling their human rights.
Trust young people, learn from them and pay them for their work
When it comes to their health, the technologies they use and how they access information, young people are well placed to articulate their needs and contribute to finding solutions as equal and valuable partners. However, they still encounter considerable resistance to meaningful collaboration when it comes to programs, strategies, policies, funding mechanisms, and organizations that directly impact their lives.
Digital youth-centered health interventions, is a framework developed by the WHO, HRP, UNESCO, UNICEF and UNFPA in 2021. It argues that to design effective digital health solutions for young people, young people need to lead and make decisions. It also includes a “do’s and don’ts” list of youth engagement in the digital health design and delivery process.
Online resources can enable girls to seek care
The last WHO data on violence to women shows that almost 1 in 4 (24%) of teenage girls who have been in a relationship experience physical and / or sexual violence from an intimate partner. Young women are at the highest risk of recent violence (i.e., they have experienced violence in the last 12 months).
Interventions with adolescents and young people to promote gender equality and gender equality attitudes are vital to effective prevention.
The rate of violence and the increase reported during COVID-19 pose a major threat and are detrimental to women, children and families. Targeted investment in sustainable and effective evidence-based prevention strategies at the local, national, regional and global levels is essential for preventing violence – in all its forms – against women and girls in the future.
WHO has developed a number of new resources for addressing violence against women and girls in the context of COVID-19.
Digital Media Can Contribute to Providing Inclusive Sexuality Education (CSE)
Technology can not replace adult support and guidance in the life of a child or young person, but there are many ways that can be used to support education, counseling and care related to sexuality, sexual identity and sexual relationswith
WHO recently partnered with partners, including HRP, to develop guidelines for out-of-school CSE programs that are appropriate and safe for different groups of children and young people. This complements the guidelines developed by the United Nations on school-based sex educationwith
Both of these guidance documents assess the appropriateness of using digital media as a distribution mechanism for CSE. Both reiterate that sexual activity is part of a normal and healthy life, as is giving and receiving sexual pleasure.
Access to information highlights inequalities, but disaggregated data also reinforces it
The data show that adolescents in Sub-Saharan Africa hold higher burden of negative sexual and reproductive health outcomes when compared to adolescents in other parts of the world. These and other obvious inequalities require urgent attention.
Equality is a critical consideration in adolescent sexual and reproductive health. Ensuring that teens and young adults have the same approach for contraceptive information and quality services, and can make decisions about their fertility, is key to promoting their health and human rights.
In recognition of the significant challenges adolescents face to their health and sexual and reproductive rights, the WHO has published a series of “country profiles” that summarize data on ten different areas of SRH adolescents. Such disaggregated data are crucial to unmasking the “pockets” of poor health outcomes hidden in national averages and improving decision-making to truly promote health for all adolescents.
Leading change for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in all their diversity
It has been more than 25 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the most progressive plan ever to advance the health rights of women and girls.
At the Generation Equality Forum marking the anniversary of this historic global policy framework, the WHO committed to investing in evidence-based health and sexual and reproductive rights, including sending CSEs out of school, supporting 25 countries in increase adolescent access to and use of contraception and build adolescents’ knowledge of their rights and ability to protect their needs.
While there are no quick digital adjustments to the health and sexual and reproductive rights of young people, there are many reasons to be optimistic.


