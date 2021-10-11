The official says the Nobel Prize for journalism is not a slap in the face to Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – The administration of Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes has belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa on being one of the two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her struggle for freedom of expression at great risk.

However, he dismissed criticism that it was a slap in the face to the Duterte administration despite Ressa being a critic of the president, who opponents say is deviating from authoritarianism.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Ressa, 58, co-founder of the Rappler news website, known for her investigative report on Duterte’s bloody drug crackdown, has been convicted of cyber defamation and faces other criminal charges for which the courts will decide independently on Journalists were not filling their mouths in the country, he said.

It was the first time the Duterte administration has reacted publicly since Ressa won the award on Friday.

There is no buffet there because as everyone knows, no one has ever been censored in the Philippines, Roque said in response to a question at a news conference.

Roque tried to back up his statement by quoting a winner of Filipino Artist Francisco Sionil Jose, who said in a statement that Ressa did not deserve the award and that the Filipino press is alive and well “not because of her,” adding that there were no writers in prison nor did censorship exist in the country.

Duterte has not shut down any newspapers or radio stations, Jose said. Although the president exercised influence in Congress, which did not renew the ABS-CBN mainstream television network license, leading to its closure last year, it was not a matter of press freedom, he said.

Jose admitted that the journalists were killed after attacking politicians and local officials under Duterte similar to what had happened to his predecessors. However, those murders could not be placed on Duterte’s door, said the award-winning 96-year-old novelist, whose comments drew strong criticism and ridicule.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that the news site Ressas Rappler, which was created in 2012, has focused on the controversial, murderous Duterte campaign against drugs in the Philippines. Other local and international news agencies have also reported closely on the brutal campaign, which Duterte launched when he took office in 2016, and which has left more than 6,000 mostly poor suspects dead.

Western governments and human rights groups have repeatedly expressed concern about the level of brutality and the lack of due process.

The committee also cited the work of Ressa and Rappler in documenting how social media is being used to spread false news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.

Ressa won the award with Dmitry Muratov from Russia, a co-founder of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which the Nobel committee called the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power. Six of its journalists have been killed since its inception in 1993, the committee said.

Ressa was convicted last year of defamation and sentenced to up to six years in prison in a ruling that media watchdogs called a major blow to press freedom in an Asian stronghold of democracy.

Court in Manila found Ressa and a former Rappler reporter, Reynaldo Santos Jr., guilty of insulting a wealthy businessman who was linked to a murder, drug trafficking, human trafficking and smuggling in a story that cited a report intelligence. The businessman denied the allegations and complained that Rappler did not publish his side of the story. Lawyers for the news sites objected to any malice and said the statute of limitations for filing a defamation complaint had passed.

Ressa and Santos appealed the sentences.

Ressa, the first Filipino to win a Nobel, said she could not have attracted the attention of prestigious awards without the kind of printing, without the kind of push we had.

So you know, sometimes, I joke and say I have to really thank President Duterte for a lot of things, she told The Associated Press. He forced me to set my lines, he forced me to stick to the idea of ​​my values, he forced Rappler to be more idealistic, better, faster, more mission-driven and hopefully, you know, we we will come out of it stronger.

Duterte and other Philippine officials have said the criminal charges against Ressa and Rappler were not a matter of press freedom, but part of normal court proceedings stemming from their alleged violations of the law.

Duterte has openly criticized journalists and news sites that report critically on him, including the Philippine Daily Inquirer, a leading daily, and ABS-CBN, which was shut down by the government telecommunications regulator after its 25-year license expired.

The closure has been criticized for disrupting a major source of information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines has remained one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists even after the fall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1986, who had silenced the media, imprisoned journalists and opponents, and tortured activists.

In 2009, 58 people were killed in the volatile south of the country in a brazen attack sparked by an electoral rivalry between two powerful political clans that terrified the world. Thirty-two of those killed were local reporters and media workers in the worst recorded attack on journalists in the world.

Associated Press reporter Kiko Rosario contributed to this report.