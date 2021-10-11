Non-profit director Aspen to lead delegation to international climate conference | tidings

Aspen nonprofit leader Jackie Francis said she has formed a local and other delegation to attend the forthcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, to learn more about change. climate and raising our game with respect. to solutions.

COP, which means Conference of the Parties, is a major international conference on climate change that is usually held annually, except last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is coordinated by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which consists of 196 countries and the European Union. This year ‘s event will be held from November 1-12.

The Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change, was negotiated at COP21 in 2015. The long-term goal of the agreements is to keep global average temperatures rising below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably below 1.5 degrees Celsius to reduce the effects of climate change. . The United States withdrew from the deal in 2020, but reunited in January with the presidential change from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

While the Paris Agreement is nominally considered binding, there has been much debate about its effectiveness. Overall, it is seen as a strong promise among the participating nations to reduce greenhouse gases and reduce their carbon emissions.

Francis, founder and director of the non-profit Global Warming Mitigation Project, said she hopes COP26 will result in a stronger worldwide commitment to addressing climate change.

The Paris Treaty was essentially non-binding commitments and we must have real commitments for the world to face the challenges that future generations will face, she said. We need scale, speed and efficiency.

Its time of crisis in the matter of climate, continued Francis.

We need to go beyond voluntary commitments and go to the deployment of current climate solutions, she said.

As Francis hopes to bring nine people together to Glasgow (including himself) as representatives of the nonprofit organization Aspen, she said she has four blue licenses to share. The conference has a Blue Zone and a Green Zone, and the blue sphere is where complex meetings are held to support negotiations between countries.

In the Blue Zone, delegates from countries meet for formal negotiations and informal consultations. They can also attend meetings with other delegations to clarify their position and interests in order to reach an agreement or overcome a negotiating stalemate, the conference website explains.

The Green Zone is for the general public. There will be a wide range of events, including workshops, art exhibitions and installations, as well as presentations, technology demonstrations and music performances for everyone to attend.

Those expected to accompany Francis on COP26, and approved by the UNFCCC as delegates, are: Kris Rettig, Monarch Street Suitable for Framing business owner; Andrei Ruckenstein, former chairman of the board of the Aspen Center for Physics; Rocky Dawuni, a Grammy nominee musician from Ghana; Aspen part-time resident Eric Ringsby; environmental lawyer David Bookbinder; artist and writer Paul Miller (known as DJ Spooky); philanthropist Peter Bokor; and Page Atcheson, development director for the Global Warming Mitigation Project.

The goals for the conference, offered on the website, include achieving zero-zero global emissions by the middle of the century and keeping the achievement of 1.5 degrees Celsius increase of the average global temperature within possibilities. There are also goals regarding funding initiatives and working together to achieve.

Francesco said that while there are many different solutions to the climate crisis, reducing the world’s dependence on fossil fuels is most important.

Climate change is a whole-deck problem, she said. It’s an urgency.

The nonprofit is accepting donations to help with travel expenses for some of the delegates. Francesco said those interested in providing assistance can email Atcheson at [email protected]