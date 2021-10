1500-year-old winery unveiled in IsraelExBulletin

change the title Tsafrir Abayov / AP

Tsafrir Abayov / AP Near a football field and a suburb in central Israel, archaeologists say they have uncovered the largest known winery of the Byzantine era in the world. The winery, which dates back 1,500 years, is believed to have produced one of the best white wines in the Mediterranean at the time. It was widely appreciated in the literature of the Byzantine era and was known as vinum Gazetum or Gaza wine because it was exported from the ancient port city near present-day Gaza. Archaeologists have unearthed a large complex of five wine presses, four large warehouses where the wine was old, a kiln where earthenware was lit, and tens of thousands of pieces of broken jars. They estimate that the winery produces between two and three million liters of wine a year. “The scale here is incredible,” said Elie Haddad, an archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority, which led the two-year excavation on the outskirts of Yavne, south of Tel Aviv. Archaeologists were called in to inspect the area before an overpass was built there. Each wine cellar found covers an area of ​​about 2,400 square feet. Around the floor of the breach, where the grapes were pressed to the feet, there were compartments for wine fermentation and large octagonal bins that collected wine. Excavation also uncovered even the oldest wine presses about 2,300 years old, indicating a long wine tradition in the area. The Talmud speaks of the “vineyard of Yavne” where the Jewish religious sages gathered after the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD. The ancient cosmopolitan city of Yavne was home to a section of Jews, Samaritans, Christians, and others. Who ran the wine is unknown, but archaeologists say the large and intricate shell decorations suggest the owners were wealthy. Archaeologists have even found some completely intact, fine clay amphorae, where the wine was aged and stored for export. The same kind of long clay vessels have also been discovered in the Gaza Strip, where they are on display in a museum that testifies to a time when Gaza was not a conflict-stricken area, but rather a bustling portal to the ancient world.

