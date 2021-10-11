International
Travel to Malaysia and Singapore: International restrictions eased as part of ‘living with Covid’ strategy
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday that the country will end its domestic and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated by Monday, after reaching its target of full vaccination for 90% of the adult population.
It comes a day after Singapore added eight new seats to vaccinated and unsecured travel lanes — the most significant easing of travel restrictions since borders closed last March.
Empty tables and closed restaurants first in Chinatown, Singapore on October 5th.
Lionel Ng / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images
The plans also reflect the first “living with Covid” approach in many Western countries, including the United Kingdom and parts of the United States, where daily life has returned to normal.
Malaysia
Cases in Malaysia began to rise in early 2021, prompting the government to reinstate blocking restrictions that were lifted last December. Then in June, she felt the sharp edge of the deadly Delta variant.
Despite a national stalemate, at the peak of growth in August the country was reporting hundreds of thousands of cases a day.
Disappointments grew among citizens who were forced to endure even more restrictions on their freedom, and protests against the government’s treatment of the virus erupted in July.
A police officer removes a barricade at a checkpoint after the completion of a partial blockade in Bentong, Pahang state of Malaysia on October 11th.
Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images
Under the blockade restrictions, millions of people have been told to stay at home whenever possible and have been banned from traveling within the country. Schools were closed and rallies banned. Next month, then-Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned, driven in part by public outrage.
“We have to train to live with Covid because Covid may not be completely eliminated,” Yaakob told a news conference Sunday, adding that Malaysia will not impose wide-ranging blockages again if cases increase.
Relieving restrictions means that fully vaccinated Malaysians can travel abroad without applying for a permit from immigration authorities. Previously, travel was largely restricted for business, official or emergency reasons. Intra-country travel will also be allowed, ending travel bans across 13 Malaysian states.
The easing of measures comes as the daily workload of issues continues to decline as it has increased significantly from June to August.
Singapore
Singapore is continuing to maintain its strategy to live with the virus, despite recently reporting record daily cases of Covid-19 and an increase in deaths triggered by an outbreak of the Delta variant.
Under the new rules, passengers from a total of 11 countries can enter Singapore without having to be quarantined – all part of its “recovery and reconstruction” campaign, according to Transport Minister S. Iswaran.
Singapore is home to the Asian headquarters of many multinational companies whose executives rely on the convenience of traveling to and from the country – one of the largest travel and finance centers in the world.
In a speech to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore could not “stay closed and closed indefinitely”, adding that job losses, separation of families and closure of businesses had caused “psychological and emotional strain and fatigue”. mental “.
People enter a Covid-19 vaccination center in Singapore on October 7th.
Roslan Rahman / AFP / Getty Images
On October 1, Singapore reinstated some local restrictions to prevent the spread. The toughest measures included restricting social gatherings to two people and suspending or relocating online classes for students ages 12 and under – an move met with some disappointment from Singapore, Reuters reported.
During his speech Saturday, Lee said it would take “at least three months, and possibly up to six months” to be done without restrictions, and hinted at the possibility of future blockages if cases start to increase- unlike Malaysia.
“Once this growth stabilizes, we can still see future growth, especially if new variants emerge,” Lee said. “We may have to hit the brakes again if cases rise again too quickly, to protect our healthcare system and healthcare workers.”
Singapore has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with more than 80% of its population fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
Asia-Pacific reopening
Singapore’s decision to continue with VTL comes as other countries in the Asia-Pacific region are also moving towards living with Covid.
The Vietnam government said Wednesday it plans to reopen major tourist destinations for visitors vaccinated from low-risk countries considered Covid-19 by December, ahead of a full resumption targeted for June next year, Reuters reported.
