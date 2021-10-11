Travel to Malaysia and Singapore: International restrictions eased as part of ‘living with Covid’ strategy

(CNN) Singapore AND Malaysia each has unveiled plans to begin reopening their borders as Southeast Asia neighbors move away from their zero-Covid strategies toward living with the virus.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday that the country will end its domestic and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated by Monday, after reaching its target of full vaccination for 90% of the adult population.

It comes a day after Singapore added eight new seats to vaccinated and unsecured travel lanes — the most significant easing of travel restrictions since borders closed last March.

Empty tables and closed restaurants first in Chinatown, Singapore on October 5th. Lionel Ng / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

Singapore and Malaysia both faced catastrophic increases in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Both nations pursued aggressive zero-Covid policies by imposing strict closures and closures of borders.

Singapore and Malaysia are moving towards treating the virus as endemic by trying to control outbreaks with vaccines, rather than limiting the lives of citizens – despite continuing to see active community cases and deaths. The moves come as governments across the region – including Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam – seek to revive their economies through tourism and reopen local businesses.

The plans also reflect the first “living with Covid” approach in many Western countries, including the United Kingdom and parts of the United States, where daily life has returned to normal.

Malaysia

Cases in Malaysia began to rise in early 2021, prompting the government to reinstate blocking restrictions that were lifted last December. Then in June, she felt the sharp edge of the deadly Delta variant.

Despite a national stalemate, at the peak of growth in August the country was reporting hundreds of thousands of cases a day.

Disappointments grew among citizens who were forced to endure even more restrictions on their freedom, and protests against the government’s treatment of the virus erupted in July.

A police officer removes a barricade at a checkpoint after the completion of a partial blockade in Bentong, Pahang state of Malaysia on October 11th. Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images

Under the blockade restrictions, millions of people have been told to stay at home whenever possible and have been banned from traveling within the country. Schools were closed and rallies banned. Next month, then-Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned, driven in part by public outrage.

Prime Minister Yaakob’s announcement on Sunday marks a significant shift from Malaysia’s previous strategies – largely due to a highly effective vaccination promotion. About eight months after its massive launch, more than 66% of the country’s 32 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University with

“We have to train to live with Covid because Covid may not be completely eliminated,” Yaakob told a news conference Sunday, adding that Malaysia will not impose wide-ranging blockages again if cases increase.

Relieving restrictions means that fully vaccinated Malaysians can travel abroad without applying for a permit from immigration authorities. Previously, travel was largely restricted for business, official or emergency reasons. Intra-country travel will also be allowed, ending travel bans across 13 Malaysian states.

On September 16, Malaysia reopens Langkawi – a group of 99 islands and a major holiday destination – for local tourists, with strict protocols in place. The country is currently still closed to international travelers, with a fuller reopening under consideration.

The easing of measures comes as the daily workload of issues continues to decline as it has increased significantly from June to August.

Singapore

Singapore is continuing to maintain its strategy to live with the virus, despite recently reporting record daily cases of Covid-19 and an increase in deaths triggered by an outbreak of the Delta variant.

On Saturday, the island city-state with 5.45 million people reported a daily record of 3,703 cases and 11 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins On the same day, Singapore decided to continue with its quarantined vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme, scheduled to start on October 19, announcing the addition of eight western countries, including the US and the UK.

Under the new rules, passengers from a total of 11 countries can enter Singapore without having to be quarantined – all part of its “recovery and reconstruction” campaign, according to Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Singapore is home to the Asian headquarters of many multinational companies whose executives rely on the convenience of traveling to and from the country – one of the largest travel and finance centers in the world.

In a speech to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore could not “stay closed and closed indefinitely”, adding that job losses, separation of families and closure of businesses had caused “psychological and emotional strain and fatigue”. mental “.

But while Singapore said it wanted to switch to an endemic Covid model in May, the latest growth of the Delta variant has put these plans at risk.

People enter a Covid-19 vaccination center in Singapore on October 7th. Roslan Rahman / AFP / Getty Images

On October 1, Singapore reinstated some local restrictions to prevent the spread. The toughest measures included restricting social gatherings to two people and suspending or relocating online classes for students ages 12 and under – an move met with some disappointment from Singapore, Reuters reported.

During his speech Saturday, Lee said it would take “at least three months, and possibly up to six months” to be done without restrictions, and hinted at the possibility of future blockages if cases start to increase- unlike Malaysia.

“Once this growth stabilizes, we can still see future growth, especially if new variants emerge,” Lee said. “We may have to hit the brakes again if cases rise again too quickly, to protect our healthcare system and healthcare workers.”

Singapore has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with more than 80% of its population fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Asia-Pacific reopening

Singapore’s decision to continue with VTL comes as other countries in the Asia-Pacific region are also moving towards living with Covid.

Thailand plans to reopen its capital, Bangkok, and other major destinations for foreign tourists by November in order to revive its damaged tourism industry, which accounted for more than 11% of the country’s GDP per year. 2019, according to Reuters.

The Vietnam government said Wednesday it plans to reopen major tourist destinations for visitors vaccinated from low-risk countries considered Covid-19 by December, ahead of a full resumption targeted for June next year, Reuters reported.

Indonesia meanwhile, it has allowed the opening of public spaces and allowed factories to return to full capacity. Tourists from countries including China, New Zealand and Japan will be allowed to enter the resort island of Bali until October 14, Reuters reported, citing government officials. But travelers will have to be quarantined for eight days at their own expense.