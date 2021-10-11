RhoVac holds the International Investment Bank as an advisor for the desired transaction RV001 | tidings





STOCKHOLM, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – RhoVac AB (“RhoVac”), a Swedish cancer immunotherapy company, announces today, October 11, 2021, that it has maintained the services of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“Stifel”), a global investment bank, as its exclusive financial advisor regarding the planning, execution and conclusion of a transaction or potential partnership agreement (a “transaction”) with Such a transaction would be crucial to the development and further commercialization of the company’s leading drug candidate, RV001. RhoVac will require a potential transaction assuming a positive outcome in the ongoing phase of clinical phase IIb, BRaVac, in prostate cancer, which has an expected reading in H1 2022. The RhoVac phase IIb clinical trial, BRaVac, is a placebo-controlled trial that aims to prove that the company’s leading candidate, an RhoC-based cancer vaccine called RV001, can prevent or delay the progression of cancer. advanced prostate in patients with Biochemical Recurrence (BCR) after curative surgery or radiation therapy. RhoVac recently announced that the BRaVac study has been fully recruited and that a reading is expected in the first half of 2022. Furthermore, data recently released from a follow-up 3-year study of patients participating in the RV001 phase The I / II study that ended in 2018 showed that the patients who participated in that trial were all well in terms of their cancer not progressing, and, more importantly, that the RhoC-specific immune response was still intact in this patient population three years after the administration of the last injection. With that in mind, RhoVac is in a situation where it needs to prepare for the execution of a transaction. This will be essential for the further development and commercialization of RV001, assuming a positive outcome of the ongoing Phase IIb clinical trial. As such, RhoVac has maintained Stifel services for the purpose of advising and assisting the company in exploring strategic alternatives to the RV001. Stifel is a full-service investment bank operating globally. His expertise includes sectors and products in public and private markets. Stifel has extensive experience with both M&A and licensing agreements in the healthcare sector, including several oncology transactions. CEO of RhoVac, Anders Mnsson, comments:“RhoVac is a small company, but its main candidate for medicine, RV001, is potentially a very big opportunity for a larger pharmaceutical company to go through the final stages of development, possibly in some types of cancer, and execute a global launch.While the clinical phase IIb trial is still ongoing, it is vital that we plan for success.As such, we believe that with Stifel on board as advisors, we will have the best team possible in place to secure a deal that will guarantee a further development of RV001, for the sake of patients who can ultimately benefit from it, and also to rightly reward RhoVac investors. This disclosure contains information that RhoVac is required to disclose in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person agency, at 11-10-2021 08:37 GMTwith CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Anders Mnsson – CEO, RhoVac AB Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78 Email: [email protected] This information was provided to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/rhovac-retains-international-investment-bank-as-advisor-for-desired-rv001-transaction,c3430000 The following files are available for download: View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhovac-retains-international-investment-bank-as-advisor-for-desired-rv001-transaction-301396802.html SOURCE RhoVac

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_health/rhovac-retains-international-investment-bank-as-advisor-for-desired-rv001-transaction/article_773f04a2-28d8-5f1a-a3bc-f485d5d2cbd4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos