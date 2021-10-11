Wet start of the week Central Forecast





Expect wet weather to move forward as low pressure and two cold fronts pass through the area in the next 72 hours. One centimeter or more of rain is likely to be spread across the region, so hold your umbrella in hand. Sot: Eclipses with rain that develop, stronger later in the afternoon and evening. Possible storm in the southeast. High: 65 Era: SW to VL 3-7 Tonight: Cloudy with scattered rain gradually slows down. Low: 57 Era: NE 5-7 Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain or possible rain especially in the morning. High: 67 Wind: from VL to VP 5-10 Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and calm. Low: 53 Wednesday: Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain in the afternoon and late evening. Becoming windy. High: 66 The wettest period to date in the next forecast will be later today, as much of the rainfall is expected to pass from southern Wisconsin to the north. Residents of Adams and Juneau counties can expect moderate rains to develop as soon as noon, though further north it is likely to last until 3-5 p.m. Once the rains have started they will continue to move slowly northwards leading to shower activity probably until midnight. There is also a risk of some severe storms, although this is primarily for Southeast Wisconsin. The SPC anticipates this Stevens Point SE threat. Tonight there will be rain, occasionally passing from steady rain to scattered rain. Moreover, due to the cloudy sky and wet weather, the high temperature will be much colder than Sunday, only in the mid-60s. Tuesday will be dry for the most part, but there remains a 40% chance of thunderstorms scattered especially in the North. Thankfully on Tuesday, any rain will be light or torrential. The sun has a chance of getting out on Tuesday afternoon, but it will likely be another gray day. Temperatures will drop once again, but not extremely cold. Wednesday is our next chance for heavy rain. We are following a system from the west with a moderate rain line and snowfall at higher altitudes. While it is unclear how much rainfall there will be, the rains are expected to hit during the afternoon and evening. The Thursday ahead will be drier, but also quite cold. While Thursday is likely to remain at the lowest levels of the ’60s, the highest levels expected on Friday and Saturday are in the’ 50s. If you have sensitive plants, you may also want to look for frost overnight development as the lowest cold temperatures will be in the 30s by the end of the week. Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 11-October 2021. * On this day in weather history: 1988 – Low pressure brings strong winds to the Great Lakes region, with snow and hail reported in some areas. Unreasonable weather prevailed in north central US Mercury hit 84 degrees in Cutbank MT and Worland WY. The temperature at Gunnison CO rose from a low of 12 degrees to an altitude of 66 degrees. (National Weather Summary)

