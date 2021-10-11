Stop the destruction of nature or endanger the dead planet, warn major businesses | Biodiversity

World leaders must do more to prevent the destruction of nature, business leaders have warned ahead of a summit in China aimed at drafting a UN agreement on biodiversity.

IN an open letter, top executives at Unilever, H&M and nine other companies have called on governments to take significant action to eradicate wildlife and destroy ecosystems or endanger a dead planet.

The warning comes as China prepares to chair a major UN meeting on the environment for the first time awaiting the opening phase of the Cop15 Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) meeting in Kunming this week, with a majority of delegates receiving parts practically.

In the second phase of talks next year, which have been repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic, governments will break the objectives of these decades to prevent the loss of biodiversity personally.

Question and answer What is the biodiversity conference in Kunming? show At Cop15, governments will negotiate new UN targets to protect biodiversity for this decade. Purpose of the agreement, a Paris Agreement for nature, will slow the rampant loss of biodiversity worldwide and help meet the UN’s overall goal of living in harmony with nature by 2050. The summit would initially be held in October 2020, but after some delays it will now take place in two parts, practically from 11-15 October 2021 and personally in Kunming from 25 April to 8 May 2022. Why is it a big deal?

Time is running out to take action. In 2017 scientists said humans were causing the sixth mass extinction event in Earth history. Now the UN has reported that the world has failed to meet a single objective agreed a decade ago to curb the destruction of wildlife and life-supporting ecosystems. Are only governments concerned?

Jo. At the 2020 World Economic Forum, business executives said the loss of biodiversity was the third biggest risk to the world in terms of likelihood and severity, ahead of disease, terrorism and interstate conflict. What might the Kunming deal look like?

In January, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity published a draft 21-point agreement. He is committed to having the signatories protect at least 30% of the planet, control invasive species and reduce pollution from plastic waste and excess nutrients by 50%. Is this agreement part of a long-term plan?

Yes. The overall UN plan is for humanity to live in harmony with nature by 2050. The goals for 2030 are linked to that ambition in five ways: ensuring net losses in the integrity and size of freshwater, marine and ecosystem ecosystems. terrestrial; reducing the number of endangered species; increasing genetic diversity; achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement; and sharing the benefits of genetic resources and traditional knowledge. Thank you for your comment.

On paper, Business Coalition for Nature said the current draft of a Paris-style UN agreement on nature, which includes targets to eliminate plastic pollution, reduce pesticide use by two-thirds and halve the rate of invasion of invasive species by 2030 , did not go so far as to stop the destruction of the natural world Separately, more than 1,000 companies with $ 4.7tn (3.5tn) revenue have been signed a call from the group that governments adopt policies to reverse nature loss by 2030.

Paris Climate Agreement, adopted in 2015, is a legally binding international treaty to tackle the climate crisis by pledging to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, the scientifically advised safety limit, with an aspiration not to violate 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Nature is at a turning point and time is against us. We must recognize the loss of nature for the crisis that is, says the letter to world leaders, shared exclusively with the Guardian. We need to understand that while it is critical to tackling climate change, nature represents more than just a climate solution.

The Cop15 Biodiversity Conference is our last and best chance to reverse the loss of biodiversity. E draft Global Post-2020 Biodiversity Framework lacks the ambition and specifics required to foster urgent action needed, he said.

Leaders called on world leaders to commit to a 1.5C climate-equivalent nature target around which businesses and civil society can come together, writing that the current proposals were vague. They also called on governments to eliminate and redirect all environmentally harmful subsidies and to place the economic value of nature in decision-making.

According to a Swiss Re report last year, which also found that one-fifth of the world’s countries are at risk of their ecosystems collapsing.

We must pursue our influence in climate and nature with the same discipline as we pursue our gain and loss, said Roberto Marques, chief executive of Natura & Co., which owns Body Shop and Aesop, who signed the letter. We are calling on governments to eliminate and redirect all harmful subsidies. Governments still provide a lot of subsidies to industries and initiatives that are very harmful to nature.

Marques said China’s presidency was an important moment as decisions made by the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter would decide whether or not the world met environmental objectives this century.

China, which will take over the presidency of Cop15, has outlined its actions for conserving biodiversity in a white paper presented last week. Photo: Xinhua / REX / Shutterstock

Eva Zabey, Business Director for Nature, said: There is a double drum beat with Cop15, followed immediately by Cop26. We know that nature will be a key feature of Glasgow, so this is our opportunity to really raise that political ambition.

What happened with the Paris agreement is that once you have political ambitions, it gives companies that security to invest, innovate, change their business models. By using Earth boundaries as a framework, companies can be assured that they are doing their fair share.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to speak this week in the first largely ceremonial phase of the Cop15. The Guardian understands that the second meeting, scheduled to be held in person in Kunming from April 25 to May 8, 2022, could be relocated from China due to pandemic border restrictions.

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the UN chief of biodiversity, had to spend three weeks in quarantine to attend the event in China, along with other CBD staff.

David Cooper, CBD deputy executive secretary, said discussions were progressing well despite the pandemic. We look to political leaders to now mandate their negotiators to find consensus by providing the ambition needed for biodiversity goals AND the means to achieve them, he said.

