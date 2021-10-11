More than 30 countries are joining the US commitment to reduce methane emissions





WASHINGTON The Biden administration announced Monday that 32 countries have joined the United States in a pledge to reduce methane emissions as part of an effort to set new targets to slow global warming ahead of a major United Nations summit on climate in Glasgow next month. Methane is the second most prevalent greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, but much more powerful in the short term in its ability to heat the planet. Component is the main component of natural gas and is also released into the atmosphere from landfills, livestock and permafrost smelters. The promise, made with the European Union, commits nations to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

While the four largest methane emitters China, India, Russia and Brazil have not joined the commitment, the administration announced that nine of the 20 major methane pollutants in the world have been signed. In addition to the United States and the EU, they are Canada, Indonesia, Pakistan, Mexico and Nigeria, Argentina and Iraq. The promises come three weeks before President Biden and other world leaders attend the UN conference in Scotland, which aims to persuade nations to slow global warming so that temperatures rise by no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. compared to levels before the Industrial Revolution Me This is the threshold beyond which scientists say the risks of global warming such as deadly heat waves, water shortages, crop failures and ecosystem collapse are extremely high. Average global temperatures have already risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius. John Kerry, the climate envoy, Bidens, said Monday that scientists have found that methane emissions make up about half of that temperature rise. He called methane cutting the single fastest strategy we have to keep a 1.5 degree Celsius safer future within reach.

The administration estimated that if the nations succeed, they will save 0.2 degrees Celsius of heat from the atmosphere by 2050.

Methane has a relatively short life compared to carbon dioxide, which stays in the atmosphere for hundreds of years. But methane heats the atmosphere more than 80 times more than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Reducing methane pollution is the fastest opportunity we have to help avoid our most acute climate risks, including crop losses, fires, extreme weather and rising sea levels, Fred Krupp, president, said in a statement. of the Environmental Protection Fund, an environmental group. Inger Andersen, head of the United Nations Environment Program, said at the online meeting that methane cutting is not a card without getting out of jail. It should compliment efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, she said. The technology now exists to cut 75 percent of global methane emissions from oil and gas operations by 2030, according to a report last week by the International Energy Agency. The United States is currently regulating methane released from new oil and gas wells. In the coming weeks the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to issue regulations on methane covering existing oil and gas wells. The Biden administration also announced Monday that 20 philanthropists have announced $ 223 million in commitments to support countries’ plans to implement the methane pledge.

