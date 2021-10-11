Visitors are limited to Sask. ICUs between record admissions of COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is restricting family presence in the province’s critical care units due to the high number of patients in ICUs throughout Saskatchewan.

Each intensive care patient will be able to designate two essential families or support people, but only one person can be there at the same time, according to a press release sent by the JSC.

“There are currently more patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) across the province than there were at any other time during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the JSC wrote in the announcement.

“Limiting the number of family members and visitors will help to ensure proper physical distancing and will help mitigate the risk of COVID transmission in ICU facilities.”

JSC said these restrictions will be reviewed weekly, but will remain in place until further notice.

The province reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with a record 79 people in intensive care for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are six ICU cases in the northern regions of the province, seven in the center, five in the south, 22 in Regina and 39 in Saskatoon. One death was reported in the central western region of the province bringing the total death toll to 747, according tothe dashboard of the province COVID-19 of the provincewith

“Vaccines have been proven to be effective in protecting individuals from serious illness and deaths due to COVID, and the high vaccination rates in our province will help curb the spread and help us get back to normal,” he said. JSC in the press release.