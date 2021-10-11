International
Tunisia unveils new government, but with no sign of ending crisis
- No allusion to economic reforms, relinquishing power
- Critics criticize the ‘coup’, supporters hail the blow against the elite
- The protests have raised fears of political unrest
- Saied says he sees transition from “disappointment to hope”
TUNISIA, Oct 11 (Reuters) – Tunisia’s president unveiled a new government on Monday, but gave no hint as to when he would relinquish his overall control after taking power in July or launching reforms. needed for a financial rescue package to avert economic catastrophe.
Under the rules, President Kais Saied announced last month when he ousted most of the constitution in what critics called a coup, the new cabinet will finally respond to him rather than to Prime Minister Najla Bouden.
Some of the key cabinet members, including the foreign and finance ministers, were already serving Saied in a temporary capacity, while the new interior minister is one of his strongest allies.
“I am confident we will move from disappointment to hope,” Saied said at the government swearing-in ceremony. The period of emergency measures will continue “as long as there is imminent danger,” he added.
Saied has questioned the democratic gains of the 2011 Tunisian revolution by taking over executive power and suspending the elected parliament, and has given no clear program to restore normal constitutional order. Read more
He has given himself the power to appoint a committee to amend the 2014 constitution and put it to a popular referendum, but gave no further details beyond saying he would soon announce a dialogue with the Tunisians. Read more
Although his July 25 intervention was widely popular after years of economic stagnation and political paralysis, the opposition has strengthened over the 11 weeks it has taken to install a new government.
The delay has exacerbated Tunisia’s already urgent need for financial support by halting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package, and the central bank governor has warned of dire economic consequences. Read more
There is also a growing fear of street confrontations between his opponents, who fear his intervention will bring a return to authoritarian rule, and his supporters, who hail him as a return to revolution by an entrenched elite and corrupt. Read more
‘VIOLENCE, BLOOD AND STRUCTURES’
Resisting calls to reconvene the suspended parliament, which was elected at the same time as it in 2019, he showed a series of photos of quarrels inside the room from recent years and called it a parliament of “violence, blood and insults. “
Foreign donors and powerful domestic players like the UGTT labor union had put Saied under pressure to appoint a government and set a timeline for an inclusive path, including any proposed changes to the political system.
They fear that high-debt Tunisia will struggle to finance its 2021 and 2022 budgets, as well as debt repayment, without reaching a loan agreement with the IMF, which could open up further bilateral assistance.
Senior UGTT official Sami Tahri said the union welcomed the formation of the government, adding “public finances should be an urgent priority. Since major reforms should be the subject of a broad agreement and need time … no it could be the task of a transitional government. “
Any IMF deal is likely to require a policy roadmap that included broad political and social dialogue and a reform plan to address subsidies, the high public sector wage bill, and loss-making state-owned companies.
Bouden, whom Saied named prime minister last month, said the government’s top priority would be tackling corruption and “restoring hope”. She did not mention an economic reform program.
Saied said he would soon announce the date for “a real dialogue” in what he said was a contrast to previous ones in Tunisia, which would include young people from all regions of the country.
He also dismissed what he called foreign intervention in Tunisia, accusing some Tunisian politicians of seeking to poison relations with Western countries, particularly the former colonial power France.
Western donors have expressed growing concern about his moves. Last week the US State Department said it called on Saied “to respond to the Tunisian people ‘s call for a clear roadmap for a return to a transparent democratic process”.
Reporting By Tarek Amara Written by Angus McDowall Edited by Peter Graff, Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Heavens
