Methane: Nigeria, Japan and Pakistan join commitment to reduce emissions by 30%





“And it represents over 60% of the global economy,” Kerry told a virtual news conference with Franz Timmermans of the EU, who also oversees climate affairs. “We are all very eager to roll up our sleeves and get to work.” “We are all very eager to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

Scientists say reducing methane emissions is the fastest way to slow global warming. Methane has a stronger heating effect than the heating effect of carbon dioxide, although it does not stay in the atmosphere for long.

Biden administration officials, including Kerry, have called curbing methane emissions one of the most important short-term strategies to curb the climate crisis.

Atmospheric methane concentrations have risen rapidly over the past decade, with average five-year growth rates now comparing to those seen in the 1980s. It is responsible for about 30% of global temperature rise to date, says the International Atomic Energy Agency. of Energy. US President Joe Biden announced the methane deal with the EU on September 17 in a virtual closed-door meeting with other world climate leaders on the side of the UN General Assembly. The US and EU have campaigned for other countries to join ahead of the key COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, which kicks off later this month. Methane is the main component of natural gas widely used for cooking and heating homes, but can also be produced in nature by fading volcanoes, decomposing plant material, landfills, livestock and leaks from oil, gas and coal infrastructure. Natural gas has been hailed as a “bridge fuel” that would pass the US on renewable energy because it is more efficient than coal and emits less carbon dioxide when burned. Important to industry, natural gas has an abundant worldwide supply and is less costly to extract from the ground. But supporters of this new “cleaner” gas lost a dangerous threat: that it could leak, unburned, into the atmosphere and cause considerable heat. In a report published last week outlining ways to reduce methane emissions by 75% over this decade, the IEA stressed the role of cuts in oil, gas and coal operations, saying they would have immediate impacts. Fossil fuel operations released nearly 120 million metric tons last year, nearly a third of all methane emissions from human activity, the IEA reported. “Most of these emissions are simply leaks along the production and supply chain that operators fail to catch or avoid. There are cost-effective ways to limit these emissions, especially in the oil and gas sector,” the IEA said in a statement. .

CNN’s Rachel Ramirez contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/11/world/global-methane-pledge-climate-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos