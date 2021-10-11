The death toll from COVID-19 rises above 750 to 79 in the Saskatchewan ICU





For the 37th day in a row, the death toll from Saskatchewans COVID-19 has increased. The four people who recently died positive for the virus include one person in their 80s and three in the 60-79 age group. There have now been 751 COVID-19-related deaths in the province. Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority tightens restrictions on ICU visits According to the Saskatchewan government dashboard, there were 425 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in Saskatchewan to 72,458. The seven-day average of new infections per day died at 483 from 486 on 10 October. Active infections in the provinces have dropped to 4,658. The Saskatoon area leads the province with 1,109. Saskatchewans hospitals are currently providing care to 347 patients with COVID-19: 268 are receiving hospital care and 79 are in the ICU. This is the same number of people in the ICU as yesterday and most to date. The story goes down the ad Read more: Frustration and anger: Saskatchewan children miss out on health care services The number of people cured of the virus has increased by 466 to a total of 67,049. According to the dashboard, 2,995 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 10th. So far, 1,175,318 tests have been performed in the province. A total of 1,603,536 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, the dashboard showed. Of the 425 new cases Monday, the provincial government said 354 were unvaccinated, which included 90 ineligible children under the age of 12.















Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know: Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to the common cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include the elderly and people with severe chronic diseases such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If symptoms occur, contact public health authorities. The story goes down the ad To prevent the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay home as much as possible, and keep a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a mask or non-medical face mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some counties and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces. For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus website. See the link » <br />

