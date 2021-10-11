Haiti migrants on their way to the US risk their lives along the Darien GapExBulletin

The jungle between Colombia and Panama has become a major route for migrants heading north. Thousands of immigrants from Haiti are making a perilous journey, trying to get to the US

The Darien Gap is a roadless, snake-infected jungle separating Colombia and Panama. And this is a dangerous route taken by thousands of immigrants, mostly Haiti, heading towards the United States. Journalist John Otis brings us a story of a man’s journey.

JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: We’ve been walking through the jungle for only about two hours, but my travel companion, a 45-year-old chain drinker named Omar Vivo, is already getting up.

Do you feel bad?

OMAR VIVO: Yes, very tired.

OTIS: Sit down and rest.

VIVO: Yes, yes.

OTIS: Although most of the migrants on this trail are Haitian, Vivo is from Cuba. Many Cubans have arrived in the US taking rafts along the Florida Strait, but many have also drowned. This is why Vivo has chosen the much longer terrestrial route that begins in South America. But here in northern Colombia, there is no road connection to Panama, the other country heading north – just the dense jungle known as the Darien Gap.

VIVO: (Speaking Spanish).

OTIS: So Vivo, tired as it is, will have to keep walking for about 60 kilometers. This means crossing rivers like the Rio Muerto, which means dead river in Spanish. Its fast current has wiped out some immigrants.

We are in Rio Muerto, and we have already had to cross it nine or 10 times within the space of an hour to follow the trail.

I had interviewed Vivo a few days ago in the Colombian border town of Acandi. He was tired of his job of loading cargo at Havana International Airport, but had never traveled abroad before.

VIVO: (Speaking Spanish).

OTIS: “Imagine,” he says, “if you have lived in Cuba all your life and have never seen any prosperity or progress.” As Vivo thought of an escape, he initially ruled out the possibility of crossing the Darien Gap.

VIVO: (Through the translator) I said to myself, wow, this is madness – with the jungle and the snakes. But then I realized I was taking risks in Havana as well. With food shortages and the economy in ruins, it’s like you’re already dying.

OTIS: Thus Vivo, a divorced father of an adult son and daughter, left Cuba in hopes of reuniting with relatives in Miami. In 2019, he flew to the South American nation in Suriname, one of the few countries that issued tourist visas to Cubans.

VIVO: (Speaking Spanish).

OTIS: “I got a job as a security guard,” he says. Vivo spent a year saving money. Then in March, he embarked on a winding journey by bus, hitchhiking – and occasional boat – through French Guiana, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and now Colombia.

SURPRISE PERSON # 1: (Speaking Spanish).

LIVE: Thank you.

UNDENSED PERSON # 1: (Laughter).

OTIS: Vivo is one of the few immigrants who travels alone, so he quickly agrees to let me, a photographer, and our two jungle guides accompany him during his first two days at Darien Gap.

SURPRISE PERSON # 2: (Non-English spoken).

OTIS: Before we leave Acandi, the last city we will see in Colombia, we buy food, flashlights, rubber boots and plastic sheets to protect our hammocks from the rain.

(SOUNDBITE OF HALSE CART)

OTIS: There are no roads outside the city, so we hire a horse-drawn carriage and a driver to take us five hours along the grassy trails where the jungle begins.

So Omar, is this your first time riding a horse on your ride?

VIVO: Yes, this is my first time.

OTIS: How does it feel to be behind a horse?

VIVO: Good (laughs).

OTIS: At sunset, we arrive at a clearing holding about 500 migrants mostly Haiti, who have set up colorful tents and are cooking over the campfires.

(SOUNDBITE OF AMBIENCE CAMP)

OTIS: We spend a rainy night trying to get some sleep in our beds. The next morning, we have breakfast with rice and canned tuna and continue our journey. But it’s hard to go.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPRAYING)

OTIS: Vivo often stops to drain water from his boots and smoke cigarettes – to be careful not to get wet. He looks completely out of place in the jungle.

VIVO: (Speaking Spanish).

OTIS: Yet he continues to plow forward. This is why photographer Carlos Villalon, who is on duty for NPR and has spent years documenting immigrants in the Darien Gap, is impressed by our Cuban friend.

CARLOS VILLALON: Incredible. I mean, the elasticity of the boy. And I see that it does just that. I just see an extraordinary, strong human being – incredible.

SURPRISE PERSON # 3: (Speaking Spanish).

VIVO: No (laughs).

OTIS: And as it turned out, we are making good progress. By the end of the day, we are at a wonderful distance from the Panamanian border. We set up camp, eat more rice and tuna, then fall asleep in our beds under the noise of the rainforest.

(SOUNDBITE OF AMBIENCE RAINFOREST)

OTIS: The next morning, over the campfire cafe, Vivo jokes that he spent another night without being attacked by snakes.

VIVO: (Speaking Spanish).

(LAUGH)

OTIS: We leave Vivo here, but he has at least another week walk to get to the other side. He plans to join the next group of immigrants to come along the way. The trip would only leave him an easy target for criminals attacking immigrants.

SURPRISE PERSON # 4: (Speaking Spanish).

SURPRISE PERSON # 5: (Speaking Spanish).

OTIS: Our guides give Vivo some last minute tips on how to stay on the main road and avoid getting lost. Then it’s time to say goodbye.

VIVO: (Speaking Spanish, laughter).

OTIS: It was great. Have a great trip.

VIVO: Good. OK.

OTIS: Agree? Have a really good ride. You will succeed. I’m sure you will succeed.

VIVO: E arrini. But when I get it, I call you.

OTIS: All right.

VIVO: Don’t worry.

OTIS: Yes, yes. Be safe. Take care of yourself.

GJALL: OK. yes

OTIS: Vivo wanders around a bend in the river, and then he’s gone. For all his Cuban courage, Villalon, photograph, can not help but worry.

VILLALON: Now I’m worried. I think I’m more worried than he is. I know I’m hoping – I’m hoping – he will succeed, and we will get a call in five days.

OTIS: But we never get that call that Vivo had promised he would make once he crossed the Darien Gap. He does not respond to text messages. And his Facebook page is dormant. Finally, one of Vivo’s friends on Facebook writes to me. She says as soon as he crossed into Panama, jungle gunmen robbed him of all his property. It is a miracle that he is still alive, she writes. From there, Vivo left for Mexico, but because he lacked a visa, he was arrested by immigration authorities and is now in prison.

For NPR News, I’m John Otis in Darien Gap, Colombia.

(KAKI KING “TEEK” SOUNDBITE)

