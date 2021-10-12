Cop26: The world ready for a big step forward in the climate crisis, says John Kerry | Cop26

The world is ready to take a big step forward at the UN Climate Summit Cop26, with world leaders sharpening their pencils to make new commitments that could set the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement a success, said John Kerry .

Kerry, climate special envoy to Joe Biden, gave an optimistic outlook for the Cop26, which starts in Glasgow later this month, saying he anticipated surprising announcements from major countries.

The measure of success in Glasgow is that we will have the largest, most significant increase in ambition [on cutting emissions] from more places than anyone could have imagined. A much larger group of people is growing, he said in an interview with the Guardian. I know some countries are working hard now on what they can achieve.

Kerry warned that there was still a long way to go in the next four weeks and that the progress he envisioned had not been signed, sealed and delivered. This view echoes the private rumors the Guardian has received from hosts in the UK, the UN and other key figures.

But he said Cop26 could set the stage for further progress to be followed quickly. There is no wall falling behind Glasgow, Kerry said. Line the starting line for the rest of the decade.

But Kerry, one of the key figures in the talks, also acknowledged that the result would not reach a full agreement that met the goals of the Paris agreement, which forces nations to keep global warming at a temperature below 2 degrees Celsius, with a limit aspirator of 1.5 C.

Kerry delivers a speech at the Cop25 in Madrid in 2019. Photo: Fernando Villar / EPA

Will it happen that every country has signed and closed? The answer is no, it will not happen, he said. But it is possible to get there if [Cop26 creates] sufficient momentum.

He said Glasgow should show strong commitment to keep 1.5C at a distance, but that does not mean every country will get there. We accept that there will be a gap [between the emissions cuts countries offer and those needed for a 1.5C limit]With the question is, will we have created a critical mass? We are close to that. If we have some other sites growing in the coming weeks, we have something to build.

Under the Paris 2015 agreement, 197 parties each government prohibits some failed states from agreeing to keep the global temperature rise to 2C above pre-industrial levels while efforts to stay within 1.5C continue. But the commitments governments made to reduce emissions in Paris, called nationally defined contributions (NDCs), were too weak and would lead to more than 3C heating, so the countries also agreed to return every five years to increase their ambitions.

Those commitments are to be made at the Glasgow bi-weekly summit, which begins on October 31, postponed for a year due to Covid-19, and will be attended by more than 120 world leaders. In the six years since Paris, scientists have presented a clearer warning of the dangers of allowing temperatures to rise beyond the 1.5C stricter limit, so the stated goal of UK hosts is to keep 1.5C alive by collecting enough NDC, climate finance and vows to phase out coal gradually and preserve forests, to make this possible.

Staying within the 1.5C threshold would require carbon emissions to fall by 45% this decade, but apart from a brief decline due to Covid-19 blockages, emissions are still rising and are projected to show their second jump on strong on record this year. Despite new NDCs from the US, UK, EU and others, in total the commitments so far would lead to a 16% increase in emissions.

China, the world’s biggest issuer, will be the key to any hope for a strong result in Cop26, but has yet to introduce a new NDC. President Xi Jinping, who has not left China since the pandemic began, has not said whether he will come to Glasgow.

Kerry said Cop26 could still be a success if Xi did not attend. I hope President Xi is very engaged and is making decisions personally, and is personally engaged, he said, pointing to a long phone call between Xi and Biden recently, in which climate was discussed. There was a very clear commitment to work with the US to achieve our goals. We are very hopeful.

Another positive sign, he said, was that wealthy nations were close to fulfilling a long-standing promise that developing countries would receive $ 100 billion ($ 73 billion) a year in financial assistance to help them reduce emissions. and withstand the effects of extreme weather, which has long been lacking. Biden recently vowed to double the U.S. pledge to climate finance to $ 11 billion a year by 2024, and other countries have stepped up their efforts, prompting climate economist Nicholas Stern to predict that target of $ 100 billion would be met next year.

Xi Jinping remotely attends the Climate Leaders Summit in April. Photo: Xinhua / Rex / Shutterstock

We need to get $ 100 billion locked in, whether it is this year or next year. I believe we will be there with the money that President Biden offered, Kerry said.

He said countries should agree to reform fossil fuel subsidies, which amount to hundreds of billions a year. If you want a definition of stupidity, subsidizing the problem you are trying to solve, he said.

Kerry, a senior U.S. senator who challenged George W Bush to the presidency and served as U.S. secretary of state under Barack Obama when the Paris Agreement was signed, is embarking on a tense round of diplomacy in the coming weeks, with meetings scheduled with Russia, China, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. World leaders will also meet for the G20 summit in the days before they arrive in Glasgow.

At those meetings, Kerry will show the commitments Biden has made in the country, including removing fossil fuels from electricity generation and reducing emissions from cars. The US is heading towards a future after 2035 where our energy sector will be carbon free. This is not a small step. I hope this can encourage other countries as well, in terms of what they can strive to achieve.

He will also highlight technological advances that can help countries move faster. There is a huge amount of money and energy that will bring them [clean technologies] to the degree, he said.

Kerry was also convinced that the US infrastructure bill after the pandemic, which Biden hopes will be the engine of a green recovery, but that could be reduced by the $ 3.5 trillion projected amid opposition and delays, will be passed.

Asked if he was concerned about the concerns at the Cop26 conference, Kerry said: I am not subject to any fears at this point. Keep going, straight ahead.

Alok Sharma, the British cabinet minister and president-designate of Cop26, traveled to the French capital on Tuesday to call on world leaders to reiterate the spirit of the Paris Agreement and to come up with new commitments urgently. He said: Cop26 is not a picture or a talking shop. It should be the forum where we put the world on the right track to deliver the climate. And it depends on the leaders … The responsibility belongs to each country and we all have to play our part. Because for the climate, the world will succeed or fail as one.