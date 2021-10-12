COP26 climate talks chairman to warn “world will succeed or fail as one”





Sharma will make his remarks in a speech at the UNESCO World Heritage Center in the French capital, where nearly 200 countries reached the historic Paris Agreement in 2015, agreeing to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius above levels. pre-industrial, with a preference to limit heating to 1.5 degrees.

“COP26 is not a camera or a talking shop. It should be the forum where we put the world on the right track to deliver the climate. And it depends on the leaders. It is the leaders who have made a promise to the world in this city. great six years ago. And it is the leaders who should honor him, “Sharma says, according to remarks prepared to reporters.

“The responsibility falls on each country. And we all have to play our part. Because for the climate, the world will succeed or fail as one.”

The summit is less than three weeks away and will be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow, with the British government hosting the meeting.

As the talks approach, Sharma has used stronger language against countries with weak promises. In an interview with Australian Sydney Morning Herald last week, Sharma called on Australia to redouble its promise to reduce emissions to fall more in line with countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union. The parties to the Paris Agreement were asked to update their commitments, known as Nationally Defined Contributions (NDCs), by 31 July this year. Australia updated its NDC on New Year’s Eve last year, with little fuss, offering the same commitment as five years ago — a 26-28% reduction by 2030 from 2005 levels, about half The United States, and well below the plans of the EU and the UK. But the idea of ​​the five-year update is to make more ambitious promises. For political reasons, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also resisted calls to engage in zero-zero emissions by the middle of the century, even though every state and territory in the country has made the commitment. Countries can reach zero zeros when greenhouse gas emissions fall to zero through a combination of reducing current emissions and removing previous emissions from the atmosphere. Dozens of countries have made a mid-century commitment to reach net zero. China, India and Saudi Arabia, The G20 nations together make up about a third of global greenhouse gases , have not submitted updated plans. Only Turkey ratified the agreement last week. Boris Johnson calls Saudi, Indian leaders Sharma’s speech comes a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with leaders in India and Saudi Arabia to push them on their climate goals, among other bilateral issues. In his call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Johnson “underlined the importance of making concrete progress on climate change ahead and at the forthcoming COP26 Summit,” a 10 Downing Street statement said. “He noted that India is already leading the world in renewable technology and expressed his hope that they will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Defined Contribution and to achieving Net Zero Emissions.” According to a reading of Johnson’s call to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: “The prime minister hoped to see a Net Zero commitment and an ambitious contribution made by Saudi Arabia, noting the country’s recent leadership in addressing climate change. “ The UAE last week became the first Persian Gulf petrostat to make a net zero commitment. In his speech in Paris, Sharma will outline his plans for the upcoming conference, including a pathway on how negotiators can “keep 1.5 alive”, a key goal on his agenda. To achieve this, Sharma will push countries to reduce coal, encourage the use of electric cars, protect trees and reduce methane emissions. It will also push developed countries to honor a commitment to transfer $ 100 billion a year to the Global South to help its green transition. Sharma will also explain what the UK government is doing to overcome the logistical challenges of bringing so many delegates, civil society groups and journalists together during a pandemic. “It will be an extraordinary COP at extraordinary times. But collectively, we need to come together to make it work. Forming unity from the unknown. Because we have no choice but to give,” he said. ai. “Every country must grow. And as President of COP26 I will ensure that every voice is heard. That the smaller nations sit face to face with the great powers of the world. As equal parties in the process.”

