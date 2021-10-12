International
In the election in Iraq, the Shiite cleric who fought the US strengthens power
BAGHDAD Followers of a Shi’ite cleric whose fighters fought with US forces during the occupation achieved the biggest gains in Iraq’s parliamentary elections, strengthening his hand in determining whether the country is moving further away from the US orbit.
As the independent candidates won several seats for the first time in a political landscape altered by anti-government protests, it became increasingly clear when votes were counted on Monday that the big winner in Sunday’s vote was Sairoun, the loyal political movement of cleric, Muqtada el-Sadr.
Sairoun won up to 20 additional seats in Parliament, consolidating his status as the largest bloc in the chamber and giving the mercurial cleric an even more decisive vote over the country’s next prime minister.
The result could further complicate Iraq’s diplomatic leadership challenge between the United States and Iran, opponents of which both see Iraq as vital to their interests. Pro-Iranian militias have played a growing role in Iraq since the rise of Islamic State in 2014 and have launched attacks on US interests in the country.
Mr. al-Sadr has started an uncomfortable relationship with Iran, where he has pursued his religious studies. Regarding the United States, he and his aides have refused to meet with US officials.
He and the Iranian leadership shared similar goals when his fighters fought against U.S. forces after 2003. But Sadr is seen as an Iraqi nationalist, an identity that has sometimes put him in conflict with Iran, a country he can not afford.
In a speech Monday night, Mr. Al-Sadr said all embassies are welcome in Iraq as long as they do not interfere in Iraqi affairs or the formation of a government. The cleric also implicitly criticized Iranian-backed militias, some of which refer to themselves as resistance.
Even if those who claim resistance or such, it is time for people to live in peace, free from occupation, terrorism, militia and kidnappings, he said in a speech broadcast on state TV. Today is the day of the victory of the people against occupation, normalization, militias, poverty and slavery, he said, in a visible reference to the normalization of ties with Israel.
He is using sharp language against Iran and Iran-linked resistance groups, said Gheis Ghoreishi, a political analyst who has advised the Iranian foreign ministry on Iraq, speaking of Mr. Sadrs’s victory speech at the Clubhouse, a online discussion group. There is a real lack of trust and grievances between Sadr and Iran.
In Baghdad on Monday evening, young people got into trucks, waving flags, playing festive songs and holding pictures of Mr. Sadr as they traveled the streets of the capital.
Election authorities announced the preliminary results Monday evening with official results expected later this week. With 94 percent of the vote counted, election officials said turnout was 41 percent, a low record reflecting a deep contempt by Iraqis for politicians and government leaders who have made Iraq one ofthe most corrupt countries in the world.
Activists who were part of anti-government protests that toppled the Iraqi government in 2019 won up to a dozen seats, running for the first time in this election, which was called a year earlier to respond to calls for change in the political system of Iraq.
That system, in which senior government posts are divided by political leaders along sectarian and ethnic lines, remains unchanged. But a new election law freed the blockade of the large political bloc and made it easier for independent candidates and smaller parties to win seats.
Preliminary results also showed that the political bloc led by former Prime Minister Nuri Kamal al-Maliki appeared to be the second largest winner as parties affiliated with pro-Iranian militias lost ground.
Mr al-Maliki, a Shi’ite, won widespread support for sending Iraqi government troops to break control of militias in the southern Iraqi city of Basra in 2008. But he was later blamed for a decline in sectarianism that helped foster the rise of Islam State.
But it was the Sadrists who were the clear winners on Sunday.
Of course I voted for the Sadrist bloc, said Haider Tahseen Ali, 20, standing outside the small grocery store where he works in Sadr City, a large neighborhood in Baghdad and a bastion of Mr Sadr’s base. Al-Sadrs.
Mr. al-Sadr inherited the religious legacy of his venerable father, Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadiq al-Sadr, who was assassinated by Saddam Hussein’s regime in 1999.
Even if he ordered us to jump from the roofs of our houses, I would jump, said Abbas Radhi, an election official who oversees one of the polling stations in Sadr City, referring to Mr. Al-Sadr.
The cleric declared twice on the eve of the vote that he was withdrawing his move from the election process before returning and declaring that the next prime minister should come from the ranks of the Sadrists. But Mr Sadr appears open to negotiations over who should lead Iraq.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, an independent who has sought to balance Iraq’s relations between the United States and Iran and has made it clear that he wants to be prime minister again, will need the support of the Sadrists.
As Shiite parties dominate Iraqi politics, the largest Kurdish faction, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, along with a Sunni faction led by parliament speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi, also came up with enough seats to play a role in establishing the next prime minister.
The low turnout was a reflection of contempt for Iraqi politicians, especially among young voters who face a future that offers few opportunities. Sixty percent of Iraq’s population is under the age of 25.
It is clear that people are still even more disillusioned with political parties and the political process, said Farhad Alaaldin, head of Iraq Advisory Council, a research group in Baghdad. People do not believe that this election would make a difference, and that is why they did not bother to go to the polls.
The frustration extends from a deeply corrupt and dysfunctional government to the parliamentarians themselves. President Barham Salih has said about $ 150 billion obtained through corruption has been smuggled out of Iraq since 2003.
The election, with new biometric voting cards and electronic broadcasting systems designed to deter widespread fraud in previous elections, was declared by international observers to have met international criteria.
But some organizations that had deployed observers during the vote warned that low turnout meant a limited public mandate for the new government.
After the election, low turnout could raise questions about the legitimacy of the government, said Sarah Hepp, director of Friedrich Ebert Foundation, a political foundation funded by the German government.
The protest movement spread from southern Iraq to Baghdad two years ago when thousands of young people took to the streets in search of jobs, public services and the end of a corrupt political system.
In a challenge to neighboring Iran, they also demanded an end to Iranian influence in Iraq. Representative Iranian militias have become part of the official Iraqi security forces, but in many cases do not respond to the Iraqi government and are blamed for the killings and disappearances for which they are never responsible.
Security forces and militia members killed more than 600 unarmed protesters since the October 2019 demonstrations. according to human rights groups.
One of the main protest candidates, Alaa al-Rikabi, won easily a place in the southern city of Nasiriya. Mr al-Rikabi said the main purpose of the moves was to move protests from the streets to Parliament, where he said he and several other young lawmakers would demand change.
My people do not have enough hospitals, they do not have enough health care services. Many of my people are below the poverty line, he said in an interview in August. Most of them say they can not feed their children, they can not educate their sons and daughters.
Jaafar al-Waely, Falih Hassan and Nermeen al-Mufti contributed to the report from Baghdad. Farnaz Fassihi contributed from New York.
