In the election in Iraq, the Shiite cleric who fought the US strengthens power

BAGHDAD Followers of a Shi’ite cleric whose fighters fought with US forces during the occupation achieved the biggest gains in Iraq’s parliamentary elections, strengthening his hand in determining whether the country is moving further away from the US orbit.

As the independent candidates won several seats for the first time in a political landscape altered by anti-government protests, it became increasingly clear when votes were counted on Monday that the big winner in Sunday’s vote was Sairoun, the loyal political movement of cleric, Muqtada el-Sadr.

Sairoun won up to 20 additional seats in Parliament, consolidating his status as the largest bloc in the chamber and giving the mercurial cleric an even more decisive vote over the country’s next prime minister.

The result could further complicate Iraq’s diplomatic leadership challenge between the United States and Iran, opponents of which both see Iraq as vital to their interests. Pro-Iranian militias have played a growing role in Iraq since the rise of Islamic State in 2014 and have launched attacks on US interests in the country.