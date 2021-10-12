Last Chance Salon: Prince Charles Asks Scott Morrison to Attend Climate Summit Cop26 | Cop26

Prince Charles has asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to attend this Cop26 climate critical conference in Glasgow, saying it could be the world’s last chance to take action.

In an extensive interview with the BBC, the Prince of Wales was asked about Australia and Morrison as he discussed the climate crisis and the 2021 UN climate change conference, which begins at the end of the month.

The prince warned of a catastrophic impact on the planet unless more ambitious climate action is taken, adding that he was concerned that world leaders would only speak when they meet in Glasgow for the Cop26.

When the BBC interviewer told the Prince of Wales that Morrison had not formally confirmed his participation, Australia’s next monarch said he was aware he would be charged with interference, but action was needed immediately.

You gently try to suggest that there may be other ways of doing things, in my case. Otherwise, you accuse me a lot of intrusion and intrusion, right? said the Prince.

When asked why it was important to have a world leader like Morrison attend, he said: Well, that’s what I’m trying to say all the time, and the point is that this is a salon of last chance, literally.

Because if we do not really make the decisions that are vital now, it will be almost impossible to reach.

The Prince of Wales called on world leaders to look towards unblocking trillions of dollars in private sector investment when they meet in Glasgow.

Doing nothing, he said, would be a disaster. It will be catastrophic, he said.

It has already started to be catastrophic because nothing in nature can survive the stress created by these weather extremes.

The Prince of Wales said he understands why campaigns by organizations such as the Disappearance Rebellion are taking to the streets to seek action against the climate crisis, but called for more constructive than destructive methods.

But I do not think it is useful to do it in a way that alienates people. So I fully understand the frustration, the difficulty is how you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive than destructive, he said.

Asked if the UK government was doing enough to combat the climate emergency, the Prince replied: I probably could not comment.

In the interview, Prince Charles argues that while governments can bring in billions of dollars in efforts to tackle global warming, the private sector has the potential to mobilize trillions of dollars.

But he added that many business leaders still do not give environmental issues the priority they deserve.

He argued that one of the keys to addressing the crisis was making environmentally friendly options cheaper for everyone.

We still have fossil fuel subsidies, why? he asked.

He said it was madness that there were still subsidies for what he calls crazy agro-industrial approaches to agriculture, which are a disaster in many ways, causing great damage and contributing tremendously to emissions.

He said there were similar perverted subsidies to the fishing industry, which he said caused mammoth damage through trawling.

Charles will attend a series of events at Cop26, along with the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.