China will regulate data sent abroad by car – Top International News

US Markets Climb Slowly; The accumulation of crude oil creates fear of inflation

Shares in the US market opened with a decline and rose as traders assessed the fear of inflation versus economic recovery. Crude oil continued its growth at the highest level of 7 years, only after breaking a significant resistance from 2018.

All three core US indices, including the technology-heavy NASDAQ, remained green after 2 hours of trading. The shares of the largest company in the country, Apple, rose more than 1.2%. The current rally across the market is driven by commodity and finance stocks.

Stoxx Europe falls to me 0.026%

Dow Jones up 0.39%

NASDAQ increased by 0.55%

Lenovo hits after the withdrawal of the listing application in Shanghai

Shares of Lenovo fell more than 17% on Monday after the tech giant withdrew its application for a list of 10 billion yuan (11.644 rubles) in Shanghai. Shares have not witnessed such a drop overnight in more than a decade. The withdrawal is a few days after it was accepted by the Shanghai STAR Market and is due to some issues in the validity of the financial information in its prospectus.

China will regulate data sent abroad by car

China said Monday it has decided to impose major assessment measures to regulate data sent abroad by vehicles. This is in line with the country’s efforts to protect data and privacy. China said automakers and tech companies are collecting more data from vehicles and raising their privacy and security concerns.

The Cleveland-Cliffs rise to the acquisition of a color processing and trading company

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs rose 5% on Monday at the NYSE after the company decided to buy the Color Processing and Trading Company (FPT) which gives access to lead scrap and expands its portfolio of high quality iron cartridges and raw materials. other other iron. With FPT it owns 15% of the domestic commercial scrap market in the US and will be a great addition to Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest supplier of flat rolled steel in North America.

Dollar next to a 3-year high against the Japanese yen

The US dollar rose on Monday, approaching a three-year high against the Japanese yen, as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to announce a massive cut in bond purchases next month, despite softer figures. US wages. (Tapering is the gradual slowdown in the pace of large-scale asset purchases by the Fed). The Japanese currency, which is very sensitive to global events, reached 113 yen per dollar for the first time since December 2018 in the morning trading in London. The Indian rupee has also fallen sharply against the US dollar this month.

Southwest expects flight traffic to normalize this week

United States Southwest Airlines said Monday it expects passenger traffic to reach a normal level this week after it had to cancel more than 1,900 scheduled flights over the weekend. The cancellation was largely due to adverse weather and air traffic issues in Florida. In a larger view, part of the major airlines in many countries are recovering from the pandemic stroke, and they are one of the sectors that took the longest time to reach the highest levels before Covid.

Merck Requires FDA Authorization for Urgent Use for Covid-19 Molnupiravir Antiviral Treatment

Merck, the biopharma company that last week unveiled its antiviral drug Molnupiravir, is trying to get emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drug comes in the form of a capsule, and would be the first oral antiviral treatment to treat Covid-19 if authorized. Merck is affiliated with Divis Lab in India for the distribution of Molnupiravir.

Studies that were stopped in the middle of the road found that the drug worked well in more than 700 patients randomly assigned to take the pill or a placebo. However, the trial data has not been reviewed or published.

Singapore Travel websites crash after border opening

In a huge boost of confidence for travel companies around the world, Singapore, one of the most strictly blocked countries, has decided to open its borders to countries such as the US and the UK.

The country has increased the number of countries that qualify for quarantine travel. After that, travel websites in the country crashed after a large influx of travelers was recorded.

Global Energy Crises Pressure Pillar on Aluminum Supply

Aluminum prices have risen to their highest levels since 2008 as the energy crisis in China deepened. Metal requires large amounts of energy to be produced, and demand is always high as it is used in everything from beer cans to the iPhone.

Brent oil is approaching $ 85 with the demand for the increase of the energy crisis

Brent global crude oil reference advanced, approaching $ 85 a barrel, as a growing energy crisis from Europe to Asia boosts demand for oil before winter. Brent futures rose up to 2.7% to its highest level since October 2018 on Monday. Coal and natural gas prices have risen globally with low pre-winter reserves in the Northern Hemisphere, causing some to switch to petroleum products such as oil and petroleum.

The Future of Coal in China Will Be Recorded as a Swamp Flood Mine Hub

Heavy rains and floods expanded mine closures in China’s largest coal-producing region, pushing prices to a record and hampering Beijing’s efforts to boost energy supplies for the winter. The floods have closed 60 out of 682coalmining in Shanxi province, a region that has produced 30% of China’s fuel supply this year, adding to a worsening energy crisis threatening the country’s economic growth.