Time-sensitive memories for F-1 students

F-1 Optional Practical Training

If you graduate in the fall semester 2021, you may be eligible for Optional Optional Practical Training (OPT). For more information follow one OPT workshop for iComet or visit ISSO Optional Practical Training Websitewith

Some students may want to apply for OPT early, due to the long term USCIS processing time for OPT applications. Please note that before applying for an OPT I-20, you must do the following:

Participate in the OPT workshop

Apply for graduation

Program I-20 extensions

F-1 students are required to complete their academic programs within the time specified in their I-20s. If your I-20 expires this year and you are unable to complete your program within this time frame, you can apply for a program scopeWith You can apply for your extension during the semester that your I-20 is scheduled to expire.

Report your Employment OPT

All OPT students must report changes in employment within 10 days. Exceeding the unemployment threshold may result in termination of your F-1 registration by DHS. You may not be eligible for reinstatement for termination during OPT or STEM OPT. Students in OPT Upon Completion can accumulate up to 90 days of unemployment, and students in the 24-month STEM OPT extension can accumulate an additional 60 days of unemployment, for a total of 150 days. Although you may update some information on the SEVP Portal, you are required to report directly to ISSO through IComet Portalwith

ISSO strongly recommends reviewing your Post-Completion OPT and STEM OPT reporting requirements online to ensure you know how to maintain your F-1 status.

I-983 Expired

It is common for government forms to reach the expiration date before a new form is available. E Form I-983 STEM OPT Training Plan expired on 07/31/2021. Until a new version of the form is released, you can safely continue using the existing I-983 even though it has expired. If you have questions, “Ask Emma” at uscis.gov.

Cap Gap extension expired on September 30th

For F-1 students who received the border extension ”their OPT authorization, the border gap employment authorization lasted only until September 30, 2021. If you have not yet received approval for your H-1B petition, you should not work after September 30, 2021 without any valid work authorization. If you have received your H-1B approval, you must submit a final OPT reporting form and a copy of your approval notice to ISSO. If you have questions about your H-1B petition, please contact your company or immigration attorney for more information.

OPT and Online I-765

USCIS now offers I-765 OPT online applicationWith Many UT Dallas students have already successfully used this great new service to submit their applications to USCIS and be approved for OPT. Online I-765 helps to ensure that applicants avoid the most common registration errors. To simplify the ISSO issuance of OPT I-20 and reduce processing time, uploading an I-765 document to the advisor review will no longer be required for iComet OPT I-20 requirements starting November 1, 2021.

Updated financial figures for I-20

The Estimated Costs used to issue the new I-20 documents and I-20 program add-ons will be updated shortly. If you plan to request a Level I-20 Change or program extension in the next semester, be sure to review your current financial requirements before submitting your application. Once the estimated costs have been updated, we will announce the change to the immigration bulletin and update the ISSO website.

Traveling soon?

The current pandemic situation has created some unique challenges with international travel. Please note that travelers from certain countries may be restricted from entering the US and these restrictions may continue to changeBe careful when planning international trips during this time. For more details on the documents you need to carry with you on your trip, please see the ISSO website on Travel Abroad

You will need an approved I-20 trip to re-enter the US If you need to travel unexpectedly, check your current I-20 for a travel approval on page 2. If issued within 12 months (for current students ) or 6 months (for OPT students), then you can use the I-20 you already have for travel. Travel approval must be valid on the date you re-enter the US If approval has expired, submit a Travel Signature Request to iComet to look for a new I-20. ISSO will email your new I-20. You will print it and sign it to use for travel.

Exception from national interest

There are geographical travel restrictions between the United States and certain countries. However, the US State Department has given a Exception from national interest for F-1 students traveling to the US

Here’s what you need to know:

You do not have to apply for NIE. Automatically.

Both current and OPT students are eligible for NIE.

See the ISSO website for more information on what documents to carry with you when traveling – isso.utdallas.edu/travel/

Urgent assistance is provided

We know that many of our students are still severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Financial Aid Office has a request for emergency assistance available, made possible by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. Current students enrolled for fall 2021 are eligible to apply, including international students. Students who are not eligible to complete a FAFSA or TASFA will begin receiving email notifications this week with instructions on how to complete an application. For more information, visit ARP Financial Aid Office Emergency Assistance Act Web page.

Submit Processing Requirements to ISSO Early

ISSO receives a high volume of student and alumni applications. Do not wait until the last minute! Submit applications to ISSO 3-4 weeks before when you need them.

Beware of scams

International students are often targeted by fraudsters, who may claim to be government officials or threaten legal action in order to obtain money from victims of fraud. Beware of scams! Government officials will not call you or ask for payment or phone information, and no legitimate organization will ask for payment in the form of gift cards. Learn more about scams from UT Dallas Office of Information Security AND Dallas UT Police Departmentwith

Official communications from UT Dallas for COVID-19 will continue to be provided through the UT Dallas email addresses and the UT Dallas website, utdallas.edu/coronavirus/With If you are unsure about the source of the communications you receive, please check its legitimacy. If you have any questions about a possible contact or fraud, call UT Dallas Police on 972-883-2222.