Internationals: Saka and Partey targeted | International tidings





Our eight players were in action for their respective national teams during the international break. Scroll down to learn how to proceed: Bukayo Saka scored for England in their 5-0 win over Andorra on Saturday. Our 20-year-old striker collected a clever pass from Phil Foden before breaking the ball beyond Josep Gomes to double the visitors’ lead before the first half. The victory keeps Gareth Southgate’s team at the top of Group I after taking 19 points from their first seven games. Thomas Partey was also on the scoresheet this weekend as Ghana beat Zimbabwe 3-1 at home. Our No. 5 scored his 11th goal for the Black Stars after winning the ball back up the field, entering the area and ending down on the nearest post.

Somewhere else, Kieran Tierney played the full match as Scotland beat Israel dramatically at Hampden Park. Eran Zahavi opened the scoring for visitors before John McGinn hit the half-hour mark. Israel then restored its lead before passing through Munas Dabbur to create an exciting second half. In the 53rd minute, Lyndon Dykes equalized the results to correct the loss of a previous penalty. Scott McTominay then united the house in the 94th minute to secure a well-deserved victory for Steve Clarke’s team. The result leaves Scotland four points behind in second place as they aim to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Martin Odegaard played the full match as Norway captain in the 1-1 draw against Turkey on Friday night. Turkey took the lead early through Kerem Akturkoglu before Kristian Thorstvedt equalized before the break. The result leaves Norway second in Group G after seven games. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played the full match after Gabon lost 3-1 to Angola on Friday. The score leaves them at the bottom of Group F after taking a point from three games. Mo Elneny was also in action on Friday, playing the full match as Egypt beat Libya 1-0 at home. Omar Marmoush scored the only goal of the match to give Egypt its second victory in three matches in Group F. Sead Kolasinac played the full match after Bosnia and Herzegovina won 2-0 against Kazakhstan on Saturday. A support from Smail Prevljak that proves enough for three points. Karl Hein played the full match and kept a clean sheet while Estonia beat Belarus 2-0 at home. Erik Sorga gave our new goalkeeper an advantage after 53 minutes before Sergei Zenjov added a second deep into the extra time.

Copyright 2021 The Arsenal Football Club plc. Permission to use the quotes from this article is granted provided that the appropriate credit is given to www.arsenal.com as a resource.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arsenal.com/news/internationals-saka-and-partey-target The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos