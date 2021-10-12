Oshio Station debuts downtown; opens international food





Opening & Announcements Oshio Station, a new bento box sushi known by Daniel Kim, made its debut last week at 194 S. High St. (ish Hai Poke).Subjects uis limited to get started, but will soon include salads, sushi, udonsoup, onigiri, chickenkatsudon, bento boxes, ramen glasses and more. Downtowneatery, located at Highpoint in Columbus Commons, is the restaurant toOshio, located at 974 W. Fiveth Ave.in Grandview. GN International Groceryopened Saturday859 Windmiller Drive in Pickerington. According to the city of Pickerington, the new food is the largest Nepali-owned food in the country. Powell based breweryNocterraBrewing Co.is in the process of expanding into the Beer District, according to Columbus Business First. New Taproom and patio with views to open at 516 Maier Placein Scioto AudubonMetroPark. Goodale Station(77 E. Nationwide Blvd.), Canopy by Hiltons Rooftop Restaurant, now serves lunch Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu varies from shakshuka to breakfast tacos to kimchi pancakes. Several local cocktail bars are revealing their fall menus, including WorthingtonsThe Seventh Light Matching Light(5601 N. High St.), which launched a new menu last week.Bird of law(740 S. High St.) will set up new cocktail and snack menus this week. Based in BostonLegal Seafoodhas opened a virtual kitchen in Columbus, serving New England seafood, such as Maine lobster rolls, New England candy, stuffed shrimp, crab cakes and more. The seafood restaurant operates in The Smith and Wollensky Kitchen (4145 The Strand) in Easton Town Center.Legal Seafoodis available for distribution or receipt starting at 11:30 p.m. daily. The city of Columbus has expanded itoutdoor dining pilot programuntil 14 November. The program was launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic, allowing restaurants and bars to expand their external capacity. The program enables businesses to expand outdoor dining by parking lots of space or using the right of way for street dining areas.Read more herewith Closures Destination donutshas closed the North Market stall as it prepares to open a front-facing stand at 3519 N. High St. St. in Clintonville.

