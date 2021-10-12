India, UK support global approach to Taliban involvement Latest India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson agreed on Monday on the need for a coordinated global approach to engaging with the Taliban against the backdrop of the group stepping up its recognition efforts.

The situation in Afghanistan emerged in a phone call between Johnson and Modi, who also reviewed progress in implementing the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK relations adopted in May.

The leaders also spoke about the current situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engaging with the Taliban, stressing the importance of protecting human rights in the country, a 10 Downing Street spokesman said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the leaders agreed on the need to develop a common international perspective on issues related to extremism and terrorism, as well as the rights and human rights of women and minorities.

Modi also wrote on Twitter about the meeting. It was a pleasure talking to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK 2030 Agenda, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues, including Afghanistan, he said.

Johnson and Modi further discussed the joint fight against coronavirus disease and the importance of careful opening of international travel. They agreed that UK recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to this end, the reading said.

A Taliban delegation led by incumbent Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is currently in Qatar for talks with several countries, including the United States, aimed at gaining international recognition for the organization in Kabul and seeking the lifting of the freeze on valuable assets. about $ 10 billion.

The U.S. State Department said an inter-agency delegation that held talks with Taliban representatives in Doha October 9-10 focused on security and terrorism concerns, safe passage for U.S. citizens, foreign nationals and Afghan partners, and the rights of human. The US said it would continue to provide humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people, and the US delegation reiterated that the Taliban would be judged for its actions, not just its words.

India has urged the world community not to rush to recognize the structure of the Taliban as it is not inclusive and was formed without negotiations.

During their telephone conversation, Modi and Johnson discussed the overall India-UK relationship and hailed the progress made in the 2030 Roadmap since it was agreed … in May, according to a reading from Downing Street. This included advances in areas such as trade and defense.

They also reviewed progress in the expanded trade partnership, which aims to conclude a free trade agreement by next year.

The executives also looked forward to the next visit of the British strike group led by Queen HMS Elizabeth to India and the deepening of the strategic bilateral partnership.

They had an extensive discussion on issues related to climate change in the context of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow in November. Modi conveyed India ‘s commitment to climate action, as reflected in New Delhi’ s ambitious renewable energy target and new National Hydrogen Mission.

Johnson underlined the importance of making concrete progress on climate change ahead and at the upcoming COP26 Summit, and noted that India already leads the world in renewable technology. Johnson also expressed his hope that India will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Defined Contribution and to achieving Net Zero emissions, the reading said.

The UK announced last week that it will begin accepting India vaccine certificates from October 11, ending a journey that has resulted in British nationals facing a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival, even if they are fully vaccinated.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis has said there will be no quarantine for Indian travelers who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other vaccine approved in the UK