The first squad of short-range air defense systems to train before major events

WASHINGTON The first U.S. Short-Range Air Defense System Squadron arrived in Europe five months ago, and the first unit to receive Stryker-based systems has now put them one step ahead of events. of direct fire and major roadside exercises, Lt. Col. Abraham Osborn, commander of the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, told Defense News in an Oct. 4 statement.

The M-SHORAD is a Stryker A1 combat vehicle-based system that includes a mission equipment package created by Leonardo DRS. This package includes the Raytheons Stinger vehicle rocket launcher.

General Dynamics Land Systems is the lead integrator and received a $ 1.2 billion contract to build and distribute the system in October 2020.

The system developed rapidly in record time. The service received the request to build the system in February 2018. It took only 19 months from the time the service created the request to the first deployment of a testing platform, responding to an urgent call in 2016 from the US Army in Europe to complete the cut -the level of air defense capabilities gap.

Since the equipment arrived on April 19, we have focused primarily on driver training and crew training for the platoon, Osborn said.

Stryker increases our maneuverability in different terrains, [but] requires a higher degree of training and communication between the driver and the vehicle commander to operate safely, he added.

While the M-SHORADs have not been able to participate in a major exercise (systems arrived too late to join the annual Defender Europe exercise in 2021, the continent’s largest military exercise), Osborn predicts participation in Defender Europe 22.

Coming this week, Osborn said on October 4, the unit is conducting a demonstration of Stinger missile fire in northern Germany.

This is the first direct fire of the M-SHORAD system in Europe, however this is only a demonstration and not a full certification of the crews, Osborn noted.

M-SHORAD will participate in Saber Strike in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 where it will support the 2nd Cavalry Regiment.

The unit is also in the planning stages of a complete M-SHORAD bullet certification in the third quarter of FY22.

While it is too early to give feedback to soldiers from the unit using the systems in Europe, according to Osborn, Major General Brian Gibson said what he is hearing is that soldiers love them faster and they want more of them. Gibson is responsible for Armys air and missile defense modernization efforts.

The Army is planning a larger M-SHORAD operational test in the third quarter of VF23, Major General Robert Rasch, executive officer of the Army’s missile and space program, told Defense News in a recent interview. But before that happens, the Army must include the rest of the battalion in the 2022 timeframe and then give members time to prepare for the operational test, he said.

That time would include developing doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedure as well as allowing the testing community to review the system within the context of combat and defense maneuver force, Rasch said. The military conducted an early operational assessment last year, he added.

This event will be more like: Can the unit with this system do the overall mission set, which is to protect the maneuvering force and maneuver with the maneuvering force that is created to do? Tha Rasch. So just take some time to make sure we give that unit time behind the wheel of that system and have confidence before we get into that testing activity.

The Army will deploy 144 systems in four battalions starting this year, followed by a sustained capability for additional battalions.

Future variants of the system will include other kinetic eavesdroppers and a power-directed capability that will not only protect against unmanned and guided aircraft systems, but also missiles, artillery and mortars.