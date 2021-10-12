Delta Covid-19:43 case spread today, Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield on second infected passenger in Northland

There are 43 new Covid-19 cases in the community today after confirmation that the North passenger received by police last night was positive. 40 of the cases today are in Auckland and three are in Waikato.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also announced a TV “vaxathon” this Saturday, which she hopes will break the daily records for Kiwis taking the hit.

Ardern said he had the capacity to make 100,000 vaccines a day and hoped we could get him to “Super Saturday”.

Chief Health Officer Ashley Bloomfield said 40 of the cases today are in Auckland and three are in Waikato.

Nineteen of today’s cases are still unrelated, but the interviews are extraordinary, according to Bloomfield.

Fourteen of yesterday’s 35 cases are still unrelated.

One in 34 people in the hospital require a ventilator, he said.

Of the 158 people hospitalized since the start of the Delta outbreak, only three were fully vaccinated.

The UN employee Fiji who was transported here and subjected to 76 days in custody has recovered.

URBA Residences at Howe St in Freemans Bay.

Bloomfield confirmed that the occasional Northland travel companion tested positive. Public health personnel are working closely on both cases and making progress, he said.

The female passenger was with another woman – who tested positive last week – as they drove from Auckland to Northland and returned under false pretenses.

They have refused to tell public health workers where they went and who they were with, which is the key information needed for contact trackers trying to curb the spread of Covid.

Police arrested the woman, who was symptomatic, at a home in New Lynn at 9:55 p.m. last night, and took her to the Jet Park quarantine facility in South Auckland.

Her test result accelerated and came out positive this morning. The Ministry of Health said that 18 contacts were identified for the woman who tested positive last week, 17 of which were tested.

Of the 18 contacts, nine are in Northland, seven are in Auckland, one is in Wellington and one is yet to be determined.

Ardern was unaware that two Northland Covid-positive travelers had done this to participate in the tangi.

She said they went through the OVER process to cross the border with documentation.

In the initial exclusion, there were four persons for whom the exclusion was requested. Only two of those people crossed the border and they were two passengers, Bloomfield said.

Ardern said there was ongoing work to see if the exclusion process could be improved.

One of the contacts is in Wellington and all those contacts have returned negative test except for the second female passenger.

Asked if she was sure there were no further contacts on these cases, Ardern said they had relied heavily on police where the two individuals had been.

They were advised that information be obtained through interviews with the second passenger.

Ardern said it was “extraordinary” to have complete silence from the first positive Covid passenger, but the second passenger was said to be more helpful.

In places of interest in Northland, Bloomfield said police have been able to gather an idea of ​​where the positive cases had been. He was not clear if the cases had been in Paihia.

Bloomfield had no information about the vaccination status of the two women.

Ardern said a man flew from Whangarei on Saturday 9 October to Queenstown for employment but had no documentation. The individual was isolated and the Ministry of Health was working with the police on the matter.

She said not all airports had enough staff to make sure all credentials were checked before people flew to other regions.

Super Saturday

Ardern announced an “explosion from the past”, between 12-8pm on various TV channels, there will be a “vaxathon”.

It will include real-time data on how regions are doing, prices, information from experts and competition between cities and regions.

Ardern said that this Saturday will make us one of the most vaccinated countries in the world.

Eighty-two percent had their first dose, while 58 percent had a second dose.

In Auckland, 87 percent had the first dose and 63 percent the second dose.

There were 69,118 vaccines administered yesterday, 15,107 first doses and 54,011 second doses.

Ardern said these were good figures and put us ahead of the US and Germany, but they were not high enough for us to ease the restrictions.

This Saturday numerous providers open for longer hours to enable the administration of more strokes.

Ardern thanked the businesses that had come out to help.

She said the country had the ability to administer more than 100,000 in one day, the previous record was around 93,000 that was in August.

“These are the records we have to try to break this week.

“I believe we can also be world leaders in vaccines.”

Vaccine mandates

Asked about Mori teachers leaving the industry due to the vaccination mandate, Ardern hoped they would reconsider as she did not want to lose them from the workforce.

The decision taken by the Cabinet on the vaccination mandate covered a wide range of health care workers.

Bloomfield doubted there would be a very high involvement in the healthcare and teaching workforce.

In the mandate for businesses, Ardern said he was working to explore whether a vaccination certificate would be appropriate.

Employers were also conducting health and safety tests if vaccination was required. Ardern said there was no expectation of any more legislative change to the vaccination mandate.

Bloomfield said the exemptions from the mandate were those who had a medical exemption and estimated that there would be less than 100 people.

Beyond that, there was an expectation that others would be vaccinated.

Other exceptions will be investigated.

For the possibility of case numbers over 100 per day, Ardern said it was not possible.

She reinforced the vaccination that had affected the number of cases which showed its importance.

Ardern said control over the blast was key, and it was done through vaccination.

In excluding masks, Ardern felt that people were required to bring proof of exclusion. However, police and the health ministry have previously said the exemption is not required to enter a store without a mask.

According to the suggestion, 7.2 per cent of people who took the first dose were not taking the second, Ardern said it was generally 95 per cent of people suffering from their second stroke and encouraged people to take their second stroke after a it was not enough.

In a possible delay in testing in Northland, Bloomfield said all hospitals had the ability to do rapid tests and the tests were tied in Auckland. However, they were prioritized and more couriers were boarded to speed up that process.

Ardern said some cases had been in workplaces that did not function in a Level 4 environment.

She said the Delta variant had played a role in how the elimination had been unsuccessful. There were examples of rapid infection.

This outbreak had also reached vulnerable communities which made the outbreak more difficult to stop.

However, she said no one was to blame for the current situation except the virus itself.

Bloomfield said that after two months in the Auckland blast, the cases were still relatively low compared to the scenes in Australia because people had mostly done what was required of them. Also, health personnel had done extensive work to test and track contacts.

Meanwhile, the latest places of interest include an Auckland laundry and a high-rise apartment complex in downtown.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone visiting Urban Residences in Howe St, Freemans Bay, from Sunday, October 2, to Thursday, October 7, to self-monitor Covid symptoms for 14 days.

“If symptoms appear, take a test and stay home until you get a negative test result AND up to 24 hours after the symptoms resolve,” the ministry says.

Ardern said yesterday that more information was needed before Northland moved from level 3 – including much more testing.

There are six places of interest in Northland so far, including two gas stations, a motel, a hotel, a dairy and a campsite.

The Level 2 prospects for Waikato look more rosy, with no case there yesterday, and no case unrelated in the region at all.

Ministers will decide Wednesday on alarm level settings for Waikato and Northland, which remain at level 3 until at least the end of Thursday.

Auckland Level 3 settings – which are slightly less stringent than in Northland and Waikato – have been extended for another week.

Cases in Auckland have continued to rise, and may continue to do so as the impact of allowing escorts in nature begins to show up in everyday case numbers.

Yesterday there were 35 cases, but the number of unrelated cases over the last two weeks was 58 – for the sixth day in a row this number has increased.

The number of active contacts (including Waikato and Northland) has also increased – from 1410 a week ago to 2310 yesterday.

Yesterday the Government postponed the date for the opening of schools in Auckland, which was signaled for 18 October. It will be reviewed again next week.

The government also announced that hundreds of thousands of health and education workers will have to be fully vaccinated or face job loss.

High-risk healthcare workers – including doctors, pharmacists, community health nurses, midwives and doctors – will need to be fully vaccinated by December 1 this year and will need to have their dose of seen until October 30th.

All staff in schools and ECEs who have contact with children and students will need to have the first dose by November 15th and be fully vaccinated by January 1st.

Exceptions will be allowed, including those who cannot receive the Pfizer vaccine for medical reasons.

The government has said one of the other three vaccines that have been purchased would be available to those who cannot get Pfizer but still want to be vaccinated.

But only two have Medsafe approval – AstraZeneca and Janssen – and neither is in place yet.

Yesterday Ardern could not give a date when they would be.