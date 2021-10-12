Students at Etobicoke School fired, switching to distance learning after COVID-19 outbreak announced

A school in Toronto has been temporarily closed after the COVID-19 explosion, Toronto Public Health announced.

The Silverthorn Collegium Institute will close on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and all students will be relocating to distance learning, Toronto Public Health announced Monday, as all classes and personal activities have been scrapped.

The school is at 291 Mill Road in Etobicoke.

The Toronto County School Board echoed the announcement shortly thereafter, saying the closure would allow Toronto Public Health extra time to investigate the cases. The TDSB did not indicate how long the closure would last.

“We are working closely with Toronto Public Health and are helping in every way we can,” said TDSB spokesman Ryan Bird.

“While we hope students return to private tutoring soon, it is not yet clear how long the dismissal will take as this will depend on the TPH investigation. In the meantime, all students will switch to distance learning.”

The spread was announced and the decision to close the school was made following an investigation over the weekend that revealed possible exposures to students in multiple classrooms.

As of October 8, there were 21 active school explosions and 30 active investigations in 122 school settings.

TPH declares an outbreak if there are two or more COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases related within school settings in 14 days.

Information about active school explosions is posted at public health dashboardwith