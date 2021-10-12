Manchin to be enriched by bipartisan infrastructure bill – National and International News – MON 11Okt2021

International
Manchin to get rich (er) from bipartisan infrastructure bill. Former Pentagon official: US cyber security does not match China. The former North Korean spy breaks the silence.
NATIONAL NEWS
Manchin will be enriched (er) by the bipartisan infrastructure bill
Although Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) seeks to block his party’s Good Construction Act, he continues to push for the passage of the smallest bilateral strong infrastructure bill. As chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, Manchin was instrumental in drafting the bipartisan bill. The bill contains several provisions that would increase the value of the Manchin family’s property in the West Virginia coal industry.
Four separate bill provisions direct billions of federal dollars to projects that will benefit directly or indirectly from waste coal company Enersystems. Enersystems supplies waste coal to the only power plant in West Virginia that uses it to generate energy. The company is currently run by Manchin’s son, Joseph Manchin IV. Meanwhile, Senator Manchin himself earns about $ 500,000 a year from dividends on his Enersystems stock, currently valued at about $ 5 million.
Pentagon official resigns because US cyber security is not equal to China
Former U.S. Air Force software chief Nicolas Chaillan says about it Financial Times that he left the post after 3 years because, according to him, American cyber security can not compete with China. Chaillan shared his grim assessment that the Pentagon was unwilling to prioritize improvements in cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and that China was rapidly taking the lead in these areas. He described the US government’s capacity in these areas as “garden-level”.
The US spends 3 times more on defense than China. But Chaillan says it does not matter because the money is not going to the right places. Chaillan says U.S. cyber capabilities have “no competitive chance of fighting China in fifteen to twenty years.” For now, it is already a job done; it is already over in my opinion ”.
Chaillan also blames resistance in the private sector for thwarting U.S. efforts to reach China in AI. In 2018, Google pulled out of a joint AI project with the Pentagon to improve the accuracy of drone strikes. The decision came after 12 Google employees resigned in protest. The picture is very different in China, where Beijing has much greater influence over the private sector.
Chaillan plans to testify before Congress about his concerns.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Former North Korean spy agent breaks silence on arms and drug trafficking
If Kim Kuk-Song can be believed, his exploits as a top North Korean spy are read as a novel by John Le Carre. Kim claims to have served as the top spy in North Korea (DPRK) for 30 years before deserting in 2014. Kim left the country with his family when Kim Jong-Un ordered the execution of his uncle shortly after taking power .
In interviews, Kim Kuk-Song provides insights into how the KPRK government serves the interests, greed and vanity of the political elite. For example, Kim says KPRK officials produced and trafficked crystalline metals in the 1990s. At the time, North Korea was enduring Tough March, a famine in which perhaps 1 million North Koreans died. Drug sales helped fund a luxurious lifestyle for the country’s key politicians, including then-leader Kim Jong-Il. Other fundraising ventures included the illegal sale of weapons in Iran and other repressive regimes.
“To help you understand,” says Kim, “all the money in North Korea belongs to the North Korean leader. With that money, he would build villas, he would buy cars, he would buy food, he would to get clothes and enjoy the luxury ”.
In another case, KPRK operatives set up a working group on terrorism as a futility project for close leader Kim Jong-Un. This “gift” gave Kim Jong-Un an opportunity to impress his ailing father, Kim Jong-Il.
