Retired Navy Colonel says US should weigh nuclear war with China over Taiwan

A Taiwanese flag flies over Taipei in this undated photo. (Adam Jones / Wikicommons)

The US government should make it clear that the Americans will fight and risk nuclear war on behalf of Taiwan, a former Marine and consultant on Asian defense issues said on Tuesday.

Make it clear to Chinese leaders that they will lose everything if they start a war on Taiwan, wrote retired U.S. Colonel Grant Newsham, a senior fellow at the Japanese Forum for Strategic Studies in Tokyo, in an email to the Stars and Stripes. The US must also take the lead and help Taiwan emerge from 40 years of military and diplomatic isolation.

Newshams comments followed a video aired by Japanese TV on Tuesday of Chinese troops conducting drills suggesting preparations for the invasion of Taiwan, an island 100 miles off the mainland coast.

The video, taken by Chinese state television, shows troops attacking a beach and overcoming coastal defenses with the help of a drone, the skills needed to invade Taiwan.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK repeated the footage involving soldiers landing on a beach in small boats and being supplied by a hovering drone before blowing up an obstacle and firing their weapons as they maneuver inland.

The exercise follows the intervention of nearly 150 Chinese fighter jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification area over a four-day period this month.

On Saturday, during an event to commemorate the overthrow of China’s last imperial dynasty in 1911, Chinese President Xi Jinping said peaceful reunification was in the interest of the entire nation, including the Taiwanese people.

However, Xi has previously vowed to thwart Taiwan’s independence efforts and said the issue could not be passed down from generation to generation forever.

China considers the democracy of about 24 million people as a rebel province, but Taiwan has claimed it will defend its independence.

The threat of invasion is serious, Newsham said in his email.

In recent years the Chinese military has built up enough capabilities to believe that an invasion of Taiwan can succeed, he said.

E [Chinse military] has developed a fairly good amphibious ability – to include Marines and army soldiers trained with amphibians – and they have trained for years, he said. They understand the importance of combined weapons and joint operations and are working on this to combine air, naval and ground forces.

An attack on Taiwan would probably include the full use of China’s missile power, electronic and cyber warfare, and special operations and spies already in Taiwan, Newsham said.

It is likely that a force from the continent could transport several thousand troops across the Taiwan Strait, he said.

China has at least 55 amphibious ships, hundreds of civilian ships and thousands of barges that can participate, he said.

The U.S. military, including most of the Marine Corps, has tended to reject Chinese capabilities, Newsham said.

This is dangerous and negligible, in my opinion, he said. I would say the Chinese were probably capable of invading Taiwan at least seven or eight years ago, albeit with no guarantee of success. They have improved skills since then and continue to improve.

US and Taiwanese forces should be trained together, and the US should also provide political and diplomatic support to Taiwan, he said.

Japan, Australia, India, the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe should also be part of the island’s defense, Newsham said.

There is no deal to be cut [China] over Taiwan, he said. Taiwan is the version of this era of Czechoslovakia in the 1930s when the Germans were demanding that it be surrendered. Shares are so high for our generation.

Robert Dujarric, co-director of the Temple Universities Institute for Contemporary Asian Studies in Tokyo, said the U.S. would likely not be involved militarily if Chinese actions against Taiwan were limited to something like economic sanctions.

“The D-Day scenario where the Chinese military lands on Taiwan’s west coast I think would lead to a US military response,” he told the Stars and Stripes by telephone on Tuesday. Whether this would lead to nuclear war, I do not know.