UK lawmakers criticize government’s early response to Covid in new report





The report, an initial assessment by the British Parliament’s Health and Welfare Committees, and the Science and Technology committees, said the UK’s response to Covid was slow and “reactive”.

Among the biggest failures of the government approach was an initial policy at the start of the pandemic of trying to manage the spread of Covid, rather than stopping the spread altogether, lawmakers said.

They also criticized a belated stalemate, failures in the UK’s tracking program and a lack of attention to the most vulnerable, especially those in the social care sector and vulnerable communities — namely black, Asian and ethnic minorities. The report also said there was little interest in learning from the experiences of other countries, such as those in East Asia who were the first to face the pandemic.

However, a bright spot for the UK government is the rapid and effective deployment of its vaccine program, the report noted.

The 150-page report is the result of an inter-party investigation, which began in October 2020, examining the UK’s initial response to the pandemic. It contains 38 recommendations to the government and public bodies, and is based on the testimony of more than 50 witnesses and 400 written submissions. Herd immunity and delayed blockage The report said the government – backed by scientific advisers – made a “serious early mistake” during the first three months of the pandemic by not moving strictly to stop the spread of the virus, an approach adopted by many East Asian countries and Southeast. “It came down to the practice of acknowledging that the herd immunity from infection was the inevitable result,” the report said, with the potential result in “hundreds of thousands of deaths”. The UK has reported 138,167 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University data — more than any other country in Western Europe. Countries and other countries in Europe and Asia, including China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, and South Korea, implemented strict border controls, social distancing, and early blockades as soon as cases emerged – some as early as January 2020 – to control the pandemic. with The report said there was a degree of “group thinking” between official scientific advisers and the government, in which ministers did little to question the advice they received and this meant that the UK “was not so open to approaches taken elsewhere. ” This led to a delay in the nationwide blockade, which was imposed in the UK on 23 March 2020. “However, even when UK policy had changed to bring about a comprehensive national blockade, the role of non-pharmaceutical interventions against Covid-19 was complex, inconsistent and obscure for most of the rest of 2020.” the report added. “Test and trace” Another area that the report sharply criticized is the UK’s “Test and Trace” program. The report referred to Public Health efforts in England as “weak” and concluded that the program eventually “failed”. “Despite being one of the first countries in the world to conduct a Covid test in January 2020, the UK failed to translate that scientific guidance into operational success in establishing an effective testing and tracking system during the first year of the pandemic. , “the report says. The report said it was a “serious mistake” to stop community testing at the start of the pandemic and national public bodies failed to share data with each other, including between national and local governments. “A country with a world-class expertise in data analysis should not have faced the greatest health crisis in a hundred years with virtually no data to analyze,” the report said. “What was being achieved in other countries, especially East Asia, seemed to be of little interest in the early weeks of the pandemic,” the report added. “This was an unforgivable oversight.” The report said that despite large sums of taxpayer money being directed towards the “Test and Trace” program, it was never fully achieved in preventing additional blockages and “if it were not for the success of the Vaccine Task Force and the NHS vaccination program , further blocking restrictions are likely to be needed in Summer 2021. “ Communities at risk The report also criticized the UK government’s lack of attention to the most vulnerable, especially those in the social care sector and at-risk communities, namely blacks, Asians and other ethnic minorities. “It is clear that the first ten NHS personnel who died from Covid-19 were of black, Asian and minority descent, and evidence has since confirmed that Covid-19’s influence in this part of the workforce has been significant. “said the report. Lawmakers said it was a “mistake” to allow patients to be transferred from hospitals to care homes “without adequate tests or rigorous isolation” shown in places like Germany and Hong Kong. “This, combined with the untested staff bringing home infection from the community, led to thousands of deaths which could have been avoided,” the report said. In its recommendations, the report said the government should ensure that its “leveling” agenda includes “specific policies” to reduce health inequalities, with a particular focus on ensuring that certain groups, including people of black, Asian ethnicity, and minorities, not to continue to face unequal health outcomes “. Vaccine success One area of ​​UK pandemic performance that succeeded was its rapid development of vaccines and effective deployment, the report said. “The government deliberately identified a vaccine as the long-term way out of the pandemic and supported the research and development of a number of Covid-19 vaccines,” the report said. He added that the program “has been one of the most effective initiatives in the history of science and public administration in the UK” and the result is “millions of lives will eventually be saved”.

