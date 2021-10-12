Sunak plans 2 billion cuts and UK’s highest peacetime tax rate | Autumn 2021 budget

Rishi Sunak is ready to bring in $ 2 billion cuts to government departments tasked with meeting the Tories top-level agenda, despite planning for the biggest tax raid in a generation.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the chancellor was on track to remove the UK tax burden to the highest level in peacetime with a tax increase package manifesto on budget and expenditure review of this month.

While the tax raid would help fund an expansion into the state at the highest level of government spending since 1985, the main independent public finance group said some Whitehall departments would still face budget cuts.

In an intervention ahead of Sunaks’ marked post-blockade budget, which will come later this month, IFS said perennial squeezed areas such as local government, further education, prisons and courts could cut their budgets further. more than 2 billion next year.

These budgets were significantly cut in 2010, and another round of cuts would be difficult to reconcile with the targets set by governments especially around the level, he said.

In its assessment of the green budget of public finances, issued with economic forecasts by the investment bank Citi, the group of experts said that the general government expenditures were on track to settle 42% of national revenues, about 2 % higher than before the pandemic.

However, he warned that pressures from an aging population meant that a growing portion was heading towards health, while less was being left for other areas of Whitehall spending despite the Conservatives’ unaffordable promises of leveling and ending austerity.

Without a substantial change in direction, he said Sunak was on track to increase spending on public services other than health, defense, schools and overseas aid by less than planned before the coronavirus spread last year.

Against the backdrop of rising living costs amid an autumn energy crisis, IFS said the tax increases announced by the government were being effectively smuggled under the cover of the pandemic.

Last month Boris Johnson gave the green light to an increase in national insurance to fund health and social care, while Sunak announced plans earlier this year to raise the corporate tax by 2023, overturning decades of conservative tax orthodoxy. lower and state interference.

The chancellor last week described himself as a low-tax Thatcherite in a keynote address to party members at the Conservative conference in Manchester, saying he would prioritize balancing books.

Offering the chancellor’s move room before the budget, IFS said it is likely to benefit from a $ 50 billion increase in public finances this year compared to official forecasts made in March.

He said he expected the deficit between cuts and state revenues to reach about $ 180 billion for the current fiscal year, well below the Office of Budget Liabilities’s spring forecast of nearly $ 240 billion.

Speculation has grown among old conservatives that Sunak could make room for a package of tax cuts ahead of the next general election, scheduled for 2024, if the British economy continues its stronger-than-expected recovery Covid.

IFS said the chancellor could benefit from public borrowing coming in about $ 20 billion lower than projected by the OBR in March by the end of parliament, with government finances turning into a surplus for day-to-day spending by 2023 – 24

However, he warned that there was still an increased uncertainty over the lasting impact that Covid-19 would have on the economy and public finances, while pressures on health and social care spending were only increasing.

The analysis by Citi estimated that the UK economy would be between 2% and 3% smaller in 2024-25 than before the pandemic, with Brexit causing a deeper tooth effect than Covid.

The pain just because of the pandemic may not be as great as we thought last year. The pain due to Brexit could be greater, said Christian Schulz, director of banks for the European economy. Brexit is casting a long shadow over the economy.

Under the most optimistic scenario, IFS said the government could reap the largest current budget surplus since 1972; while in the most pessimistic conditions, the planned tax increases would have to be tripled to achieve the same result.

Paul Johnson, director of IFS, said: [Sunak] still faces great uncertainty over the direction of the economy and consequently over the state of public finances. He will counteract the hope that stronger-than-expected growth in revenue over the coming years will help pull him out of what still looks like a hole of the right size.

A Treasury spokesman said the government would continue to invest in key public priorities.

The main departmental expenditures will increase in real terms in this parliament to almost 4% per year on average an increase of 140 billion money and the largest real increase in the total departmental expenditures for each parliament this century.