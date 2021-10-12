China and India face a deepening energy crisis





China is trying to calm concerns about high prices as its major coal mining centers are facing heavy rains and deadly accidents, problems that are stepping up efforts to address energy shortages.

Some leaders in India, meanwhile, are warning that key regions including the capital, New Delhi, could face an “energy crisis” as the cost of electricity rises, even though the central government says the country has enough coal supplies to meet demand.

Demand for energy is growing worldwide as the global economy reopens. But supply is not continuing.

In China, energy shortages are the result of a combination of factors, from the boom in China’s post-pandemic construction, to its national push to reduce carbon emissions that led to hundreds of coal mines shutting down or cutting production earlier this year . Coal restrictions from major supplier Australia and weather conditions have exacerbated the issue and the latest issue has been acute this week, as heavy rains hit Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces, two major mining centers that make up nearly half of the country’s coal production . An incident involving a collapsed roof on a coal mine in Shaanxi City of Xianyang has made matters worse. The incident that killed four miners and seriously injured four others, according to state guidance Xinhua News Agency happened the day after provincial government warned all mines to increase safety controls. Xinhua said the local government is still investigating the cause of the collapse. The price of thermal coal, which is mainly used to generate energy, has continued to rise. The futures rose 11% on Tuesday on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to a new record of nearly 1,508 yuan ($ 234) per metric ton. That followed an 8% increase on Monday. “We expect the disruption of China’s coal and energy supply to continue through the winter,” Citi analysts wrote in a research report on Tuesday, adding that the problem would “increase the risks of stagflation and growth pressures on the Chinese and global economy over the coming winter, [pushing] “Energy prices are higher.” “Extremely abnormal” weather forced 60 coal mines in Shanxi to close earlier this month, according to a ITEM posted on Monday on the website of the Ministry of Emergency Management. Almost all of them have resumed production since then, the Shanxi government said on Tuesday, although four remain banned. The National Commissioner for Reform and Development, China’s top economic planner, has tried to calm concerns about the unveiling problem, reiterating on Tuesday that the government will allow coal-fired power producers to charge more for energy. Starting Friday, all industrial and commercial energy users will have to buy electricity at “market-oriented” prices, the agency said. Beijing has already made it clear that energy prices will be allowed to rise by up to 20% from current base levels, or standard prices set by the government. Right now, the limit is 10%. Residents and the agricultural industry will not be affected, the agency said. Indian leaders warn of ‘potential energy crisis’ In India, meanwhile, state leaders are warning the central government of the dangers of coal shortages. Over the weekend, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the capital “could face an energy crisis”, adding that he recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to warn him of energy shortages. Kejriwal called on the government to divert coal and gas supplies to services supplying the capital, saying it was “essential to maintain uninterrupted energy in Delhi, which is taking care of strategic and important installations of national importance”. South Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also recently told Modi that the situation was “alarming”. Coal reserves at most of India’s power plants have dropped to critically low levels. About 61 of the 135 coal-fired power plants in Asia’s third-largest economy have two days or less of coal supplies, the Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA) said in a report on Sunday. Coal reserves in 16 of them have been reduced to zero, he added. But the Indian government has claimed it has enough supplies to meet demand. The total fuel stock at the coal plant stands at about 7.2 million metric tons, which is enough for four days, the Coal Ministry said in a statement Sunday. The agency added that the mining giant owned by the Coal India government has a stock of more than 40 million metric tonnes. “Any fear of power outages is completely wrong,” the ministry said. However, the situation in India “remains uncertain”, analysts wrote on ANZ Research on Tuesday. As Coal India says its daily supplies have increased, analysts noted that some provinces “are receiving less than half of their contracted volumes” and that energy shortages in the Punjab and Jharkhand states are getting worse. Someone Madhok contributed to this report.

