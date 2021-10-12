Sydney cases with COVID-19 further eased as focus shifts to economic recovery





SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Sydney’s cases of COVID-19 fell to a two-month low on Tuesday as authorities launched support measures for businesses, shifting their focus to rebuilding the economy as the city emerged from a nearly four-year standoff. monthly to earlier days. Bars, cafes and retail stores reopened in New South Wales (NSW), Sydney’s home, on Monday after vaccination levels in the state’s adult population exceeded 70%. New daily infections in the state fell to 360 on Tuesday, most in Sydney, marking a steady downward trend. “It will be a time of prosperity in New South Wales for every business and worker across our state,” Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet told a news conference Tuesday as he unveiled a support package for firms to help them prepare for a “bright wine”. Perrottet said businesses will be compensated for any COVID-19 blockages in December and January, encouraging them to book ahead of the busy summer holiday period. Under the plan, small firms can access grants of up to $ 20,000 A ($ 14,690) if they are forced to close then. People walk through a mall as businesses reopen to vaccinated clients following the easing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) regulations, following months of blocking orders to curb the growing number of cases, in Sydney, Australia, October 12, 2021. REUTERS / Loren Elliott Read more Sydney, along with Melbourne and the Australian capital Canberra, are in the clutches of the third wave of infections triggered by the highly infectious Delta variant, with all cities seeking to begin easing the phases when full vaccination rates reach 70% , 80% and 90%. Canberra is on track to get out of its stalemate on Friday, joining Sydney as vaccinations approached 75% there. The vaccination rate in Victoria, which includes Melbourne, is expected to pass 70% in people over the age of 16 by the end of October, when some restrictions will be eased. It reported 1,466 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in six days. The federal government has pressured states to start living with the virus when vaccination rates reach 70% -80%, but some virus-free states said they may delay their reopening amid concerns that an increase in cases will defeat systems their health. Higher vaccination rates among the most vulnerable populations have helped keep Australia’s Delta-type death rate lower than last year’s outbreaks. It has recorded about 131,400 cases and 1,461 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. ($ 1 = A $ 1.3615) Reporting by Renju Jose; Edited by Kim Coghill Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

