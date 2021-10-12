Thousands of people were rescued from the La Palma blockade as the volcano cloud passed





LA PALMA, Spain, Oct 12 (Reuters) – More than 3,000 La Palma residents were allowed to flee their homes on Tuesday when authorities ended an ordered blockade after a thick cloud of smoke erupted from a volcano that has destroyed the Spanish Canary Island With A stream of hot lava coming out of Cumbre Vieja volcano engulfed a cement plant on Monday, raising clouds of smoke and causing authorities to instruct people in the area to stay home. Read more Emergency services told residents in the towns of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane to stay inside, close windows and turn off air conditioning units to avoid inhaling toxic fumes from the burning cement plant as it was gradually swallowed by lava. On Tuesday, authorities said the smoke cloud had passed and air quality had been improved so 3,500 residents could leave their homes. La Palma Airport remained open, but 11 flights were canceled on Tuesday and others were delayed, airport operator AENA (AENA.MC) said. Cumbre Vieja volcano emits lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande, Spain, October 12, 2021. REUTERS / Sergio Perez Read more There were 64 seismic movements on Tuesday, the strongest measuring 4.1, according to the Spanish National Geological Institute. The lava from the eruption that started on September 19 has destroyed almost 600 hectares in total, said Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan. After the volcano cone partially collapsed on Saturday, a new lava river flows into the sea, swallowing banana and avocado plantations and most of the remaining houses in the town of Todoque. Melted rock streams have destroyed 1,186 buildings in the three weeks since the eruption, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute said. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in La Palma, which has a population of about 83,000. Reporting by Graham Keeley, Silvio Castellanos, Bart Biesemans; Edited by Giles Elgood Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/lockdown-ends-3000-la-palma-residents-volcano-cloud-passes-2021-10-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos