Thailand lifts quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers to US

BANGKOK Starting next month, Thailand plans to no longer require quarantine ABOUT international visitors from at least 10 low-risk countries if fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the prime minister said on Monday.

In a televised speech, Prayuth Chan-ocha said the first group would include arrivals from the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany and China. The list will expand on December 1st, and then become even broader on January 1st, he said.

Thailand’s economy has been severely damaged by losses suffered by its large tourism industry most foreign visitors were stopped in April last year. That policy has been eased, but all arrivals still face heavy quarantine requirements.

Even now, Bangkok and other areas have a curfew from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and other restrictions in an effort to mitigate a third virulent coronavirus wave that began in April this year.

Reopening of Fiji:Vaccinated tourists welcome this holiday season

Come explore with us:Subscribe to our Travel newsletter

The time has come for us to be ready to face the coronavirus and live with it as with infections and other endemic diseases, so much so that we have learned to live with other diseases with treatments and vaccinations, Prayuth said.

He said he has instructed the government the COVID-19 Situation Management Center and the Ministry of Public Health to urgently consider the plan by the end of the week. The center will also finalize which countries will be on the quarantine list.

All visitors will still need to show negative RT-PCR test results before leaving for Thailand and will request another test upon arrival, after which they will be free to travel through Thailand.

Visitors from other countries will have to be quarantined and meet other requirements.

US reopening:Foreign travelers with FDA, WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines can enter in November

Prayuth said authorities will also consider allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages in restaurants, as well as the operation of entertainment venues from December 1st to support the revival of the tourism and leisure sectors during the New Year celebrations.

“We will have to follow the situation very carefully and see how to control and live with that situation because I do not think the many millions that depend on the revenue generated by the travel, leisure and entertainment sector can possibly withstand the devastating blow of a second lost period of the New Year holidays, he said.

The government is targeting $ 44.6 billion in revenue from the tourism sector in 2021, spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said last week. Thailand recorded $ 101 billion in revenue from the tourism sector in 2019.

In June, Prayuth had spoken of reopening the country around mid-October.

Thailand tested the waters by reopening the famous tourist province of Phuket in July to fully vaccinate visitors without quarantine, allowing them free movement on the island for 14 days and then further travel across the country.

Visit to Singapore:Travel without quarantine from the US starting in mid-October

Attempts to reopen had been hampered by a national vaccination campaign that started late. Critics of Prayuths accused him of failing to secure proper supplies of vaccines in a timely manner, and his government has had to try since mid-year to get more.

Last month, the government said it plans to provide 178.2 million doses of vaccine by 2021, and aims to get at least 62 million people, or about 90% of the population, fully vaccinated this year.

Thailand has so far administered about 60.23 million doses of vaccine. It was reported that 35 million people received at least the first stroke, including 23.4 million people who were fully vaccinated and 1.73 million people who received the booster stroke.

Thailand reported 10,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 related deaths on Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1.7 million and 17,751 deaths. The daily number of confirmed cases had risen to over 20,000 in August. More than 98% of confirmed cases and deaths occurred after the third wave this year.