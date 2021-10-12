Kwasi Kwartengs energy plan is just an adhesive plaster, says steel industry | Steel industry





The steel industry has said the government’s proposals to lend money to heavy industry to help high-energy businesses survive the impact of rising gas prices would be little more than a sticky plaster. Uncertainty over how to support those industries, which have heralded factory closures and higher prices for consumers, has already sparked a feud between Treasury and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng over whether to provide financial support. While the Treasury is understood to be reluctant to fund a bailout, ministers are weighing in on proposals from Kwarteng to provide short-term loans or guarantees while gas prices are high, to help sectors such as steel, glass, chemicals and paper. UK Steel trading body said it supported Kwarteng in calling for help from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, but warned that only short-term lending would leave the industry struggling against a hostile and risky closure environment. While business secretaries quick intervention is to be commended, we need to look at the details of such a proposal, to assess whether these measures will be sufficient to address the immediate problems we face, said its director, Gareth Stace. Our message directly to the Prime Minister is that please do not apply an adhesive plaster to what is a significant long-term problem. Actions can and should be taken now to secure the foundations of British industry. Kwarteng met with representatives from industries including steel, paper, glass and chemicals on Friday and again Monday to hear their pleas for help, including immediate weather support for high gas prices and long-term cost cuts. such as discounts on green tariffs. But the government will not yet come up with concrete plans to address the problem, as industries like steel are also hoping for longer-term policy measures to ease electricity costs, which are high compared to European counterparts. The key to success for this proposal is whether it puts UK steelmakers on an equal footing for energy costs compared to European counterparts, Stace said. The key to this will be a mechanism that protects steelmakers from the extreme wholesale price shocks we have seen in recent weeks, while looking ahead to measures that reduce the excessive policy and network costs that British manufacturers have long been burdened with. . If any package yields less than this and we still continue to pay more for energy than the French and German steelmakers and we remain at a competitive disadvantage. Subscribe to Business Today’s daily email or follow the Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Steelmakers here in the UK will continue to stop steelmaking, be less efficient and lose margins and market share. This is a hostile environment for industrial investment in the UK and for the government-level agenda. The Guardian has contacted the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/12/uk-steel-industry-energy-loan-gas-prices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos