China pledges $ 230 million to biodiversity fund at UN summit





BEIJING – China on Tuesday pledged $ 230 million to set up a biodiversity conservation fund in developing countries. President Xi Jinping, speaking on video at a UN conference in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, called on other countries to contribute to the Kunming Biodiversity Fund. The week-long meeting marks the official start of a new round of global talks on protecting the world’s plants and animals from extinction. A second and final session that will try to agree on targets for the next 10 years is scheduled to be held in Kunming from April 25 to May 8 next year. The world has failed to meet most of its current 10-year goals, the Aichi Biodiversity Goals set in Japan in 2010. Greenpeace, the environmental group, said countries need to focus not only on setting new goals, but also on meeting them. Theirs. “The Kunming Biodiversity Fund launched today must begin an urgent conversation needed to fund biodiversity,” a statement said. A 2010 target was achieved: About one-sixth of the planet’s land and freshwater now lies within protected or protected areas, according to a UN report released in May. Xi said China is accelerating the construction of a natural conservation system with a new national park system as its core. China, after decades of sustained economic growth, has made progress in protecting its habitat and wildlife in recent years. It has created protected areas and has seen cures in the giant panda population and other species. China also tightened control of wildlife trade following the outbreak of COVID-19, due to possible links with it. Other leaders speaking at the conference Tuesday were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The meeting, originally scheduled for October 2020, was twice postponed due to the pandemic.

