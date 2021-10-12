Brazil’s Bolsonaro was charged with crimes against humanity at the ICC for his record on Amazon





The Austrian non-profit AllRise filed a significant appeal in court in the Dutch city of The Hague on Tuesday. He argues that the actions of Bolsonaro and his administration are a “widespread attack on the Amazon, its subordinates and its defenders that not only results in persecution, murder and inhuman suffering in the region, but also on the global population,” the group said in a statement.

The 286-page dossier said there was reason for “an urgent and thorough ICC investigation and prosecution”.

He cites “the continuing widespread attack on the Brazilian Legal Amazon and on its Environmental Subordinates and Protectors in violation of Article 7 and Article 25 (3) (c) of the Rome Statute.”

“This attack and the many crimes that have taken place under his auspices – which include but are not limited to murder … persecution … and other inhumane acts of a similar nature … – require an urgent and full investigation and criminal prosecution “, it is stated in the file.

In addition to arguing that crimes against humanity were committed against individuals who depend on and work to protect rainforests, the petition says Bolsonaro bears responsibility for future suffering that will occur as a result of his policies on Amazon. “Climate science demonstrates that fatalities, devastation and subsequent uncertainty will occur on a much larger scale regionally and globally, over the future, through the links attributed to the rapid acceleration of deforestation, its contribution to climate change. and the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, “the file states. The document, which was handed over to the ICC prosecutor, is supported by the Climate Observatory, a group of 70 Brazilian civil society organizations. Any individual or group may submit information to the ICC prosecutor’s office for review and review of an international criminal investigation. According to the ICC website, it has so far received more than 12,000 such communications. There is no commitment in a timeline for the ICC to conduct its preliminary review. CNN has approached President Bolsonaro’s office for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/12/americas/brazil-bolsonaro-icc-crimes-against-humanity-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos