Aurora Borealis: Large space storm could make Northern Lights visible over UK





Getty Images Stargazers in Scotland, in the north of England and Northern Ireland can be treated to a spectacular display of Northern Lights on Tuesday, thanks to a major solar storm. E The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, is a phenomenon that appears as glittering waves of stunning colors in the sky. It could be visible in the UK sky because a Massive Coronal Jump is expected – this is when a giant burst of gas – or plasma – comes out of the sun and triggers something called a geomagnetic storm. According to the U.S. Space Weather Forecast Center, the storm could also cause some disruptions to spacecraft. Read more about Northern Lights … Getty Images Aurora Borealis often appear over Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland The sky will have to be clear for the natural light display to really enjoy, but the Met Office has said the cloud is likely to block the view for some. While the appearance of light may be visible in much of Scotland, “the amount of clouds is increasing, which means that views are unlikely to most,” the Met Office said. “There is a small chance that the aurora will reach tonight in the far north of England and Northern Ireland, but the clouds are erupting and therefore the views are more likely in Northern Ireland.” To get the most out of your CBBC Newsround website, you will need JavaScript enabled. Tips for watching the stars out of this world But despite the weather Tom Kerss, astronomer and author of Northern Lights: The Ultimate Guide to Aurora, has still encouraged people to try and see them. He said: “Unfortunately I think cloud cover will be a bit of an issue for Scotland tonight, but that does not mean you should not go if you have any clear patches at all.” “Maybe there are pockets of energy added to it, so it can increase in performance from time to time, and that means it ‘s quite possible that auroras actually reach the north of England and maybe as far south as “Belfast or Omagh – not too far to the south, but they can simply be made visible over the sea by anyone with a view from the north to the north of England.” Have you ever seen the Northern Lights? Contact us and tell us below …

