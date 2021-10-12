The British who blocked the response to the pandemic cost thousands of lives, the parliamentary report states.





Britain’s initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic ranks as one of the most significant public health failures the UK has ever experienced, it has found a parliamentary inquiry, blaming the British government for thousands of deaths that could have been avoided. The government, in fact, pursued a misunderstood herd immunity strategy when it failed to conduct extensive testing and delayed the imposition of blockades, social distancing or border controls in the first months of the pandemic, according to a report released Tuesday by two parliamentary committees. After initial setbacks, Britain raced forward in the spring as one of the world leaders in vaccination rates; 78.6 percent of people aged 12 and over have now received two doses of a Covid vaccine, according to Our World in Data Project at Oxford University. But the report, the first major investigation into Britain’s pandemic response cited numerous mistakes by the government since the first cases of the coronavirus were discovered in Britain in January 2020. That early response, the product of group thinking between senior officials in the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and her scientific advisers, failed to consider or act on the aggressive control, testing and tracking strategies used successfully in Taiwan, Singapore or South Korea at the time, the report said.

It was only at the end of March 2020, with infections doubling every three days and the national health system at risk of being overloaded, that Mr. Johnson changed course and ordered a complete nationwide shutdown. Losing that time would be fatal for many, the report concluded. The investigation revealed that the governments ’decision not to order a blockade or conduct extensive tracking of contacts was partly due to the assumption by scientific advisers that the British public would not accept such restrictions. This belief was based on limited evidence and turned out to be false, as people generally respected the blocking measures, the report said. The assumption of inconsistency was one of the critical things that was completely wrong in all official opinion, lawmaker Dominic Cummings, a former top adviser to Mr Johnson, was quoted as saying, sharply criticizing the prime ministers’ pandemic response.

The investigation assessed certain aspects of pandemic treatment by Britain, particularly its early investment in vaccine research, including support for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which has become one of the most widely administered in the world. The governments’ decision to split the interval between vaccine doses in order to enable as many people as possible to receive a stroke was crucial and courageous, and significantly increased the pace of protection for the UK population, the report said. . The findings of the reports do not call for the government to act, but can help shape the public debate ahead of a full public inquiry in the pandemic response promised by Lord Johnson in 2022.

